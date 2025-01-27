Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Aims for Back-to-Back ACC Victories in Tuesday Night Showdown

Notre Dame returns home to take on Georgia Tech at Purcell Pavillion

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 25, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Julian Roper II (1) controls the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) defends during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena.
Jan 25, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Julian Roper II (1) controls the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) defends during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Notre Dame men's basketball looks to make it two-straight ACC wins Tuesday night as it welcomes Georgia Tech to Purcel Pavilion.

Notre Dame is trying to get back to .500 on the regular season as well as in ACC play, entering 9-10 overall and 3-5 in conference. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is just 9-11 overall and 3-6 in ACC play. The Yellow Jackets did beat Notre Dame on New Year's Eve in Atlanta though, 86-75.

Notre Dame Fresh Off Big Road Win

It may not be the Virginia of old but Notre Dame getting a win this past Saturday in Charlottesville is a big deal. The Fighting Irish have been owned by Virginia since joining the ACC and the victory was the first for Notre Dame at Virginia, beating the Cavaliers 74-59.

Markus Burton led the way for Notre Dame with 21 points in the victory.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Team Leaders

Notre Dame sophomore guard Markus Burton has scored 20-plus points each of his last four times out and is the straw that stirs the drink for the Irish. Tae Davis, who had 16 points in the win at Virginia, has been big for Notre Dame all season long, averaging 16.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech has struggled against solid competition, going just 3-10 against teams who currently have a winning record. Lance Terry leads the Yellow Jackets with 15.8 points per game while Georgia Tech has dropped four of its last five contests despite beating Virginia Tech last time out.

Notre Dame's Schedule Relief

Notre Dame's Tae Davis works to get to the basket against Virgini
Jan 25, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Tae Davis (7) controls the ball between Virginia Cavaliers guard Andrew Rohde (4) and Cavaliers forward Blake Buchanan (0) during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

If Notre Dame wants to finish the season above .500 and be invited to a postseason tournament then the next five games will be critical to getting there. Georgia Tech is the first of five-straight opponents Notre Dame will play that are under .500 in ACC play.

Jan. 28: vs. Georgia Tech (3-6)
Feb. 1: at Miami (0-9)
Feb. 4: at Florida State (4-5)
Feb. 8: vs. Virginia Tech (3-6)
Feb. 12: at Boston College (1-8)

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Notre Dame 9-10 (3-5 in ACC) vs. Georgia Tech 9-11 (3-6 in ACC)

Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Purcell Pavilion on Notre Dame's Campus

TV: ACC Network

Betting Information:
Point spread: Notre Dame -8.5
Total: 143.5
Moneylines: Notre Dame -385, Georgia Tech +300

ESPN BPI Projection:

ESPN Basketball Power Index gives Notre Dame a 76% chance at victory and Georgia Tech a 24% chance to pull off the upset Tuesday night.

