Notre Dame Lands Virginia Tech Transfer Guard

Bryan Driskell

A familiar name is headed to Notre Dame, with Virginia Tech guard Dara Mabrey announcing her decision to transfer to play for the Fighting Irish.

Mabrey is the younger sister of Notre Dame assistant coach Michaela Mabrey, a graduate and former player for the Irish, and Marina Mabrey, a starter on Notre Dame’s 2018 national championship team.

The 5-7 guard averaged 11.9 points as a sophomore for the Hokies and 11.2 points per game as a freshman. She knocked down 75 triples as a sophomore, hitting on 36.4-percent of her shots from deep. As a freshman she was lights out from behind the arc, knocking down 46.2-percent of her attempts.

Mabrey’s 75 three-pointers this past season were 17 more than anyone on the Notre Dame roster, and her 80-made three-pointers in 2018-19 was the same her sister Marina made on Notre Dame’s national runner-up squad. Those 80 triples by Marina led the Irish that season.

Mabrey scored a season-high 24 points in a 77-72 loss to Georgia, and the former Hokie guard knocked down 9-of-13 shots in the game, including 6-of-9 from behind the three-point line. Her career high of 26 points was accomplished twice, and both times it happened during her freshman season.

She first hit 26 points in an 82-49 victory over Monmouth on Nov. 16, 2018. She matched that mark in a 95-86 win at Boston College in February of that season.

Mabrey ranked as the nation’s 49th overall player in the Class of 2018 according to Prospects Nation. She averaged 22.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game as a senior while leading Manasquan (N.J.) to a 32-2 record and a NJSIAA state championship. Mabrey had 30 points and six rebounds in the championship game.

Barring Mabrey getting a waiver to gain immediate eligibility, she’ll have to sit out the 2020-21 season and then have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

