Notre Dame Draws Rivalry Matchup in Elite Eight in Latest Bracketology

New No. 1 Notre Dame appears headed for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo, center, celebrates making a three point shot during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 11 Duke at Purcell Pavilion on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in South Bend.
Monday was one of those special days for the Notre Dame women's basketball program.

It was already a big deal that the Fighting Irish were rated No. 1 in the updated AP Poll that was released late Monday morning, but it was even that much better after disposing of No. 11 Duke in blowout fashion Monday night.

Notre Dame has just four regular season games remaining before the ACC Tournament and is eyeing a couple of things.

Obviously, a chance at history is a big deal and Notre Dame would like nothing more than to win those final four games and finish the ACC regular season unbeaten. If it does, chances are great that Notre Dame would secure one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, and the increased Final Four chances that historically come with that.

Latest Bracketology for NCAA Tournament

ESPN's Charlie Creme released his latest Bracketology for the Women's NCAA Tournament on Tuesday morning and surprise, surprise - Notre Dame is one of the four No. 1 seeds.

Creme has Notre Dame as the No. 1 seed in the Region 3 Birmingham region, hosting the first two rounds of the tournament in South Bend. Creme projects Farleigh Dickinson as the 16-seed Notre Dame would play in the opening round while the second-round contest would be against the winner of Oklahoma State and Oregon.

Hannah Hidalgo and head coach Niele Ivey in the 2025 home game against Duk
Feb 17, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Niele Ivey talks to guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at the Purcell Pavilion. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

The most noteworthy part of Notre Dame's draw in Creme's latest Bracketology is the No. 2 seed in the region, UConn. That would obviously set up a potentially rivalry showdown for a spot in the Final Four if the two were to meet there.

UCLA, Texas, and South Carolina received the other three one-seeds in Creme's latest projection.

Notre Dame returns to action on Thursday night as it will be in Miami, one of just four regular season games remaining for the Fighting Irish.

Published
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

