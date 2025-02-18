Notre Dame Draws Rivalry Matchup in Elite Eight in Latest Bracketology
Monday was one of those special days for the Notre Dame women's basketball program.
It was already a big deal that the Fighting Irish were rated No. 1 in the updated AP Poll that was released late Monday morning, but it was even that much better after disposing of No. 11 Duke in blowout fashion Monday night.
Notre Dame has just four regular season games remaining before the ACC Tournament and is eyeing a couple of things.
Obviously, a chance at history is a big deal and Notre Dame would like nothing more than to win those final four games and finish the ACC regular season unbeaten. If it does, chances are great that Notre Dame would secure one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, and the increased Final Four chances that historically come with that.
Latest Bracketology for NCAA Tournament
ESPN's Charlie Creme released his latest Bracketology for the Women's NCAA Tournament on Tuesday morning and surprise, surprise - Notre Dame is one of the four No. 1 seeds.
Creme has Notre Dame as the No. 1 seed in the Region 3 Birmingham region, hosting the first two rounds of the tournament in South Bend. Creme projects Farleigh Dickinson as the 16-seed Notre Dame would play in the opening round while the second-round contest would be against the winner of Oklahoma State and Oregon.
The most noteworthy part of Notre Dame's draw in Creme's latest Bracketology is the No. 2 seed in the region, UConn. That would obviously set up a potentially rivalry showdown for a spot in the Final Four if the two were to meet there.
UCLA, Texas, and South Carolina received the other three one-seeds in Creme's latest projection.
Notre Dame returns to action on Thursday night as it will be in Miami, one of just four regular season games remaining for the Fighting Irish.