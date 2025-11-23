Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo continues to prove she's the best in the nation
We're not even a month into the college basketball season yet, Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo has had not one, but two iconic moments this season.
10 days ago, the preseason All-American set the NCAA record for most steals in a game with 16 against Akron and scored the most points in program history with 44.
Hidalgo couldn't be stopped, and the highlights prove it.
But Hidalgo nearly one-upped herself again after hitting the eventual game-winner against No. 11 USC.
What another iconic moment for Hidalgo, and more importantly, what a huge bounce-back win for ND after the Irish got spanked by Michigan last week.
Let's be honest, Notre Dame's schedule has been pretty easy so far, outside of Michigan and USC, and after losing by 39 to the Wolverines last week, nobody really knew what to expect from ND against the Trojans.
Despite trailing by as much as 11 late in the third quarter and for the majority of the fourth quarter, ND never lost its cool. The Irish tied the game midway through the fourth and took the lead for good on Hidalgo's clutch jumper.
I'm not ready to declare Notre Dame a legit Final Four contender or a lock for another Sweet 16 appearance, but as long as Hidalgo is healthy, the Irish have a shot.
The scary thing is, Hidalgo could return to South Bend next season for her senior year if she chooses not to turn pro. Yes, you read that right. Hidalgo has another year of eligibility still.
She's not even halfway through her junior season, and she's already in the same conversation as former great Notre Dame players like Sonia Citron, Arike Ogunbowale, Jackie Young, Jewell Lloyd, and Skylar Diggins.
That's saying a lot considering each of their resumes. Young and Ogunbowale were both part of the 2018 National Title team, and Young and Lloyd are both former No. 1 overall picks. And no one in ND history has had a pro career like Diggins. She's in her 12th professional season and a lock for the Basketball Hall of Fame when she chooses to retire.
Don't be surprised if Hidalgo finds her way into the College Basketball Hall of Fame when her time at Notre Dame comes to an end, but in the meantime, don't be surprised if she sets a couple of more NCAA records or hits a couple more game winners before March.
Notre Dame's next game is on Monday vs. Central Michigan. Tip-off is at 9 p.m. (ET) and is scheduled to be televised on the ACC Network.