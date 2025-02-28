Social Media Explodes as Notre Dame Faces Shocking Home Loss to Florida State
Five days ago everything was going almost perfect with the Notre Dame women's basketball team.
But one bad week later and things are looking rough for the Fighting Irish as only one regular season game now remains.
After falling on Sunday at North Carolina State in a double-overtime heartbreaker, No. 3 Notre Dame had no answers for Florida State on Thursday, falling at home despite being a 17-point favorite entering the contest.
Notre Dame no longer controls its own destiny to the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament and issues are showing up at the worst time of the year.
Below is how social media reacted to Notre Dame's latest loss on Thursday night, as Niele Ivey and company try to get things sorted out entering postseason play.
Unexpected Senior Night Loss
Notre Dame Blows 15-Point Lead
Back-to-Back Ranked Wins for Florida State
March Madness Started Early
Hannah Hidalgo's Rough Offensive Stretch
Tables Turned Just Before Halftime
Niele Ivey Frustration from Fighting Irish Fans
A Cure for Notre Dame's Recent Woes?
Too Much Iso Ball by Notre Dame?
Notre Dame closes out the regular season on Sunday in a home game against Louisville.