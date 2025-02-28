Irish Breakdown

Social Media Explodes as Notre Dame Faces Shocking Home Loss to Florida State

Notre Dame had lost two games all season but has now lost two games this week

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo expresses frustration with an official's call during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 24 Florida State at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in South Bend.
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo expresses frustration with an official's call during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 24 Florida State at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Five days ago everything was going almost perfect with the Notre Dame women's basketball team.

But one bad week later and things are looking rough for the Fighting Irish as only one regular season game now remains.

After falling on Sunday at North Carolina State in a double-overtime heartbreaker, No. 3 Notre Dame had no answers for Florida State on Thursday, falling at home despite being a 17-point favorite entering the contest.

Notre Dame no longer controls its own destiny to the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament and issues are showing up at the worst time of the year.

Below is how social media reacted to Notre Dame's latest loss on Thursday night, as Niele Ivey and company try to get things sorted out entering postseason play.

Unexpected Senior Night Loss

Notre Dame Blows 15-Point Lead

Back-to-Back Ranked Wins for Florida State

March Madness Started Early

Hannah Hidalgo's Rough Offensive Stretch

Tables Turned Just Before Halftime

Niele Ivey Frustration from Fighting Irish Fans

A Cure for Notre Dame's Recent Woes?

Too Much Iso Ball by Notre Dame?

Notre Dame closes out the regular season on Sunday in a home game against Louisville.

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

