Potential 2025 NFL Draft Landing Spots for Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard
Riley Leonard has played a ton of football lately.
After starting the entire 12-game regular season for Notre Dame, Leonard started each of the four College Football Playoff games for the Fighitng Irish, helping guide the team to a title game appearance against Ohio State.
Right after that game Leonard got ready for the Senior Bowl which he played in and is now participating at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.
Leonard isn't going into the NFL draft expecting to hear his name called in the First Round, but he certainly expects to hear it by the conclusion.
Where are a few realistic landing spots for the Fairhope, Alabama native? Here are a handful and why they make sense.
Riley Leonard NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence is the starter here and has dealt with injury issues the last few years but the Jaguars see both Mac Jones and C.J. Beathard hit free agency this offseason.
Riley Leonard NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford wants out of Los Angeles but also noteworthy here is backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hitting free agency. The Rams look to have a big need for backup quarterback and Leonard's athleticism mixed with Sean McVay's offense could be interesting.
Riley Leonard NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys
If you believe in a backup quarterback running the same offense as the starter then the last few I've got for you make sense. Leonard would come from a Notre Dame offense to a Cowboys offense that is built on every back, including the quarterback, being a ball carrier.
Riley Leonard NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens
Leonard clearly isn't the thrower that Lamar Jackson is but extending plays and being in an offense that tries to put the ball in the air as little as possible fits to the Notre Dame product's strengths as a player.
Riley Leonard NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers
If this were roughly 15-years ago, the Steelers drafting a mobile quarterback to take advantage of his athleticism would be almost a shoo-in. Pittsburgh has needs atop the quarterback depth chart which Leonard wouldn't solve, but his ability as a runner could make him an interesting depth piece for the Steelers if he falls late in the draft.