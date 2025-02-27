Irish Breakdown

Potential 2025 NFL Draft Landing Spots for Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard

Leonard figures to go in the back-half of the draft, but what teams might be most interested?

Nick Shepkowski

Feb 1, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team quarterback Riley Leonard of Notre Dame (13) throws the ball against the National team during the first half at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Feb 1, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team quarterback Riley Leonard of Notre Dame (13) throws the ball against the National team during the first half at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
In this story:

Riley Leonard has played a ton of football lately.

After starting the entire 12-game regular season for Notre Dame, Leonard started each of the four College Football Playoff games for the Fighitng Irish, helping guide the team to a title game appearance against Ohio State.

Right after that game Leonard got ready for the Senior Bowl which he played in and is now participating at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Leonard isn't going into the NFL draft expecting to hear his name called in the First Round, but he certainly expects to hear it by the conclusion.

Where are a few realistic landing spots for the Fairhope, Alabama native? Here are a handful and why they make sense.

Riley Leonard NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence gets carted off the field during a 2024 home gam
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is carted off the field after sustaining a heavy hit during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence is the starter here and has dealt with injury issues the last few years but the Jaguars see both Mac Jones and C.J. Beathard hit free agency this offseason.

Riley Leonard NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay during a game against the Minnesota Vikign
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford wants out of Los Angeles but also noteworthy here is backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hitting free agency. The Rams look to have a big need for backup quarterback and Leonard's athleticism mixed with Sean McVay's offense could be interesting.

Riley Leonard NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys brass as new head coach Brian Schottenheimer is introduced
Jan 27, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

If you believe in a backup quarterback running the same offense as the starter then the last few I've got for you make sense. Leonard would come from a Notre Dame offense to a Cowboys offense that is built on every back, including the quarterback, being a ball carrier.

Riley Leonard NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson takes a presnap read against the Buffalo Bill
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson directs his teammates before the snap during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leonard clearly isn't the thrower that Lamar Jackson is but extending plays and being in an offense that tries to put the ball in the air as little as possible fits to the Notre Dame product's strengths as a player.

Riley Leonard NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a game against the Cincinnati Bengal
Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks at the scoreboard against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

If this were roughly 15-years ago, the Steelers drafting a mobile quarterback to take advantage of his athleticism would be almost a shoo-in. Pittsburgh has needs atop the quarterback depth chart which Leonard wouldn't solve, but his ability as a runner could make him an interesting depth piece for the Steelers if he falls late in the draft.

More From Notre Dame On SI

USC Soars in College Football Recruiting Rankings, Notre Dame Stays Strong in Top 10

Notre Dame Football's Greatest 'Miracles' on 45th Anniversary of USA Upset of Soviet Union

Notre Dame Offers Scholarship to Fast-Rising Georgia Wide Receiver

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football