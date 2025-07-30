Sonia Citron Drops Career-High 28 in Mystics Blowout Win
Sonia Citron's rookie season just keeps getting better and better. Citron has started every game for Washington, was named a WNBA All-Star, participated in the WNBA Three-Point Contest and on Tuesday dropped a career-high 28 points in the Mystics 103-86 win over the Chicago Sky.
The former Notre Dame star made 10 of her 15 shots from the field, including five of six from the three-point line, and was a perfect 3-for-3 from the free throw line. Citron also grabbed two rebounds, dished out two assists, and blocked a shot.
And Citron was feeling it from the opening tip. Citron scored 19 of her career-high 28 points in the first half after hitting seven of her eight shots, including all four of her three-pointers.
Some questioned Washington's choice when they took Citron third overall, but Citron has quickly proved the Mystics right for taking her as early as they did. Citron is second on the Mystics in scoring at 14.2 points per game and is shooting over 45% from the field (45.9%) and nearly 90% from the free throw line (89.9%). Not to mention Citron is tied amongst rookies with 25 starts and second among rookies in points per game and overall efficiency (17.9).
And don't be shocked if Citron scores 30 in a game before the season ends. Washington still has 18 games left and is a potential playoff team.