Skylar Diggins Makes WNBA History — Again
Skylar Diggins is halfway through her 13th WNBA season and still making WNBA history. Last week in the All-Star Game, the Notre Dame alum dished out a WNBA All-Star Game record 15 assists and recorded the first-ever triple-double in All-Star Game history. And on Monday, Diggins not only recorded her first regular season triple double but she also did it in the least number of minutes played -- 22 minutes and 51 seconds-- per ESPN research.
Diggins' triple-double is the fourth this season in the WNBA and the second in Seattle Storm franchise history. And what's arguably most impressive is that Diggins got it done in less than three quarters of play after making this free throw.
Diggins finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists in Seattle's 101-85 blowout win over the Connecticut Sun and definitely could have added to her stat total if she played the fourth quarter, but why bother when your team's already up by 29 points? If the game had been closer, Diggins probably would have played longer, but fortunately, it wasn't, otherwise she wouldn't hold the WNBA record for the least number of minutes played in a triple-double.
Kind of hard to believe it took Diggins this long to record her first regular-season triple-double -- 318 career games -- but hey, triple-doubles aren't exactly easy to come by. And the fact that she did it in under 23 minutes of action and at the age of 34 is something we might never see again in the WNBA.