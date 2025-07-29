A TRIPLE-DOUBLE NIGHT FOR SKYLAR DIGGINS 👑



11 PTS | 12 REB | 11 AST | 2 BLK | +23



This marks the first triple-double of Skylar's regular season career, joining Temeka Johnson (2014) as the only players in @seattlestorm history to record a triple-double!#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/htUM18wgX1