Heading into the 2019 season, then sophomore tight end Tommy Tremble had played a grand total of two games in two years.

Tremble was injured in the second game of his senior season at Norcross (Ga.) Wesleyan, and he did not see any game action during his freshman season at Notre Dame. A fall camp injury to starter Cole Kmet allowed Tremble to get early action, and the talented second year player made his presence felt.