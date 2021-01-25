Notre Dame: Breaking Down The Marcus Freeman Defense

Irish Breakdown dives into what makes the Marcus Freeman defense so good, and what it will look like at Notre Dame

Notre Dame made a huge offseason splash when head coach Brian Kelly was able to convince Marcus Freeman to come on board as his next defensive coordinator.

We've already seen Freeman's recruiting chops at work, but he was hired first and foremost because of the outstanding defense's he built at Cincinnati. In the latest Irish Breakdown episode we dive into the film room to look at what makes Freeman's defense so good.

The episode begins with an overview of Freeman's defense. To sum it up, his defense is multiple, aggressive and sound, and we explain what that means and what that looks like.

We talk about the many different personnel looks Freeman shows, why his version of the 3-3-5 is so much better against the run than most, and what he likes to do on the back end from a coverage standpoint.

You can also listen to the show in podcast form:

Related Content:

Film Room: Marcus Freeman Will Use Multiple Fronts/Looks on Defense

Marcus Freeman Has Some Important Decision To Make On Defense

Notre Dame's Pursuit Of Marcus Freeman Shows An Important Shift

PODCAST: Notre Dame Hires Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame Lands Marcus Freeman At Defensive Coordinator

Talking Marcus Freeman, Houston Griffith, Ohio State vs Alabama

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter