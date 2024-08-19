2024 Notre Dame Football: Top Betting Trends to Beat the Odds
Since replacing Brian Kelly prior to the 2021 Fiesta Bowl, Marcus Freeman is 19-8, with back-to-back top 20 finishes. The third-year coach has been good against the number as well, going 16-10-1 for a solid win rate of 61.5%.
If you've been on Notre Dame the last two years, you probably made money. But if you backed the Irish in these four specific spots, you crushed the books. There are clear betting trends developing with Freeman in charge. Follow them for a profitable 2024 season of college football wagering.
Crush the Book in 2024 With These Notre Dame Betting Trends
1. Always Bet Notre Dame After a Bye
Under Freeman, the Irish are 5-0 against the number with extra rest. Freeman's been great at maximizing byes and preparing for the next opponent. With extra time in 2023, ND hammered Pitt, Wake Forest, and Oregon State by a combined score of 143-22. This year, the Irish face Stanford (Oct. 12) and Florida State (Nov. 9) after byes.
2. Always Bet Notre Dame vs. Ranked Opponents
Freeman is 7-5 straight up versus Top 25 teams, but he's 8-3-1 in these games ATS. Notre Dame rises to the occasion against better opponents, including 3-1-1 ATS a season ago. The Irish get a chance to improve this number right off the bat with a Week 1 trip to No. 20 Texas A&M.
3. Always Bet Notre Dame vs. Power 4 Opponents
Against Power 5 (now Power 4) teams, the Irish are 13-6-1 ATS compared to 3-4 versus teams from smaller conferences. Remember, ND straight up lost to Marshall in 2022 and has failed to cover against UNLV, Navy (2022), and Central Michigan (2023). A good rule of thumb is ND gets up for the biggest games, but can take its foot off the gas as a heavy favorite.
4. Always Take the Over (especially after an Irish win)
ND is led by the defense, but it's been a cover machine to the over lately. The Irish are 17-9 to the over since the start of 2022, including a scorching 13-4 following a victory. ND will win a lot of games in 2024, which means there'll be plenty of chances to pound the over in the next game.
Best Bet of the Year
Florida State. Do not miss this opportunity to hammer Notre Dame when the Seminoles visit South Bend Nov. 9. Freeman has yet to lose ATS after a bye week, and the Noles will likely be ranked, which is when the Irish are typically at their best.