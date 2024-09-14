5 Purdue Boilermakers Who Can End Notre Dame's Playoff Hopes
Recovering from last Saturday's unthinkable loss to Northern Illinois begins this weekend in West Lafayette. All of Notre Dame's 2024 goals are still attainable, but not without first righting the ship at Purdu
And beating an upset-minded Boilermaker team that we only saw once two weeks ago against FCS Indiana State begins by limiting the damage of these five players.
* Jersey # listed next to player for easy in-game locating
5. ED Will Heldt [#15]
Heldt is one of the rising young stars on the Purdue D. He transformed himself during the offseason to look like a completely different player, getting dubbed "The Terminator" by teammates. Heldt is long and athletic at 6-6 and 265 pounds, and he's hungry for a crack at the young Irish tackles.
4. RB Devin Mockobee [#45]
Reggie Love III will also get touches Saturday, but Mockobee is one of the cornerstones of the Boiler offense. He's a north-south runner who keeps the chains moving, and he's a capable receiver as well. Mockobee had 51 receptions in his first two seasons.
3. LB Kydran Jenkins [#4]
The Boilermakers were fortunate Jenkins returned for a final season, because he's one of the heart-and-soul leaders of the defense. While Jenkins is solid against the run, his forte is creating backfield chaos. He had 15.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 2023 to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten.
2. QB Hudson Card [#1]
Is Card poised for a breakout season in West Lafayette? The Boilermakers believe so. He scratched the surface of his potential in 2023 after transferring from Texas. And he opened this season with a record-setting display of precision and accuracy.
1. S Dillon Thieneman [#31]
Considering Notre Dame's track record with elite safeties, how did this kid from Westfield, Ind. not end up in South Bend? Thieneman had a brilliant, Freshman All-American debut last season, making a team-high 106 tackles and six picks. He is one of the most complete young DBs in the country.