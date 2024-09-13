Notre Dame vs Purdue: Irish Seek Victory to Regain Momentum
Notre Dame vs Purdue Preview
The past is the past.
When the Irish take the field Saturday, there should be no thought of what happened at Texas A&M or against NIU, really. The goal is to go 1-0 every week and see where you end up after 12 games.
Notre Dame got themselves in huge trouble, admitted by Marcus Freeman, by believing in its own hype after taking down A&M in College Station and overlooking NIU in the home opener. There is no time to overlook anyone, which you'd think Freeman would understand after Marshall, Oklahoma State, etc.
In a season that was already set-up with a weak schedule, there was no room to overlook anyone to begin with. Now, Notre Dame has no choice but to run the table from here on out and go 11-1 if it wants a chance at the College Football Playoff and potentially hosting a playoff game.
Many anticipated the Irish would slip up at some point along the way, as 12-0 is difficult these days in college football, but not many anticipated the slip-up to be in the home opener against a MAC opponent.
Moving forward, the focus and messaging should be strictly about going 1-0 on the week. You can't change what happened at A&M or against NIU. It's over.
All of the attention this week needs to be centered towards a Purdue team, coming off a bye, that has its focus dead set on ruining Notre Dame's season entirely.
If Notre Dame wins big, the offense looks good and defense looks up-to-par with what we anticipated of them, Irish fans will be feeling better. Win a tight one and maybe some nerves are eased.
However, if Notre Dame manages to lose Saturday afternoon at Purdue... all bets are off. The seat for Freeman's job will be hotter than ever.
The focus MUST be going 1-0 this week and just get better every day. This is a playoff caliber team when it is playing focused, high energy football. Go show that and get back to winning ways before the season is derailed entirely.
