ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 10

Before we kick off this weekend’s slate of ACC games let’s take a look at the updated power rankings from Irish Breakdown. There was obviously a shift at the top after the epic battle of #1 vs. #4 that took place in South Bend this weekend.

1. #2 NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH (7-0)

Last Week: 2

Notre Dame is the last unbeaten remaining in the ACC after it ended Clemson’s 20-game conference winning streak with a 47-40 double overtime victory. The biggest question about Notre Dame going into that battle was its schedule, had had been incredibly soft up to last week, but that is no longer a question mark now that the Irish have taken down the best team in the league.

Next Game: Nov. 14 at Boston College (5-3)

2. #4 CLEMSON TIGERS (6-1)

Last Week: 1

Clemson battled in its road matchup against then #4 Notre Dame, but it wasn’t enough. The Tigers came back from a 13-point deficit to take a lead in the fourth quarter, but Notre Dame rallied and sent the game into overtime. Clemson fell in double overtime, and it was a game Tiger fans should be proud of. Their team showed a lot of heart and fight, but at the end of the day the Irish were the better team that day.

Clemson now gets a week to lick its wounds before it heads to Tallahassee. I have a feeling the Tigers are going to be in a foul mood and will take it out on the lowly Seminoles.

Next Game: Nov. 21 at Florida State (2-5)

3. #9 MIAMI HURRICANES (6-1)

Last Week: 3

It’s rarely pretty, but Miami keeps adding to its W tally. Miami fell behind 41-31 in the fourth quarter but rallied back to take the final lead on a 54-yard catch and run by wideout Mike Harley with just under three minutes left in the game. Miami out-gained NC State 620-410 in a wild shootout that also included a 100-yard kick return for a score by the Wolfpack.

Quarterback D’Eriq King put the Hurricanes on his back in this victory, throwing for 430 yards and five touchdowns to go with 105 rushing yards.

Next Game: Nov. 14 at Virginia Tech (4-3)

4. NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (5-2)

Last Week: 4

North Carolina showed no ill-effects from its stunning loss to Virginia from the previous week, jumping all over Duke to the tune of 21 points in the opening quarter. By halftime the game was over, as the Tar Heels built a 42-10 lead in the first two quarters.

UNC quarterback Sam Howell got all of the preseason hype on offense, but it has been the running game that has carried the offense thus far in the season. That continued against Duke, as Javonte Williams (151 yards, 3 TD) and Michael Carter (85 yards, 1 TD) combined for 236 yards rushing and 70 yards receiving in the win.

Next Game: Nov. 14 vs. Wake Forest (4-2)

5. WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS (4-2)

Last Week: 5

Wake Forest was off last weekend, giving it extra time to prepare for its huge game this weekend at North Carolina.

Next Game: Nov. 14 at North Carolina (5-2)

6. VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES (4-3)

Last Week: 6

Just when you think Virginia Tech is ready to turn the corner they blow it. Poor end-game management turned a potential win over Liberty into a home loss against an up-start in-state program.

Virginia Tech tied the game up with less than a minute to go, but Liberty was able to get into field goal range to attempt a 59-yard boot that was blocked and returned for a touchdown, but the play was wiped out by a Hokie timeout. Instead of attempting another long field goal, the Flames ran a play for eight yards, giving placekicker Alex Barbir enough room to drill a game-winning 51-yarder.

Next Game: Nov. 14 vs. #9 Miami (6-1)

7. BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (5-3)

Last Week: 7

Boston College got another victory last weekend, but it was ugly. The Eagles scored just one touchdown in five red zone trips that included a pair of missed field goals in the victory. It was obvious that Boston College was still feeling the after effects of blowing a 15-point lead at Clemson the prior week.

BC won and Virginia Tech lost, but I’m leaving the Hokies ahead of the Eagles for now because of their head-to-head victory and the fact BC played so poorly against a struggling Syracuse squad.

Next Game: Nov. 14 vs. #2 Notre Dame (7-0)

8. PITT PANTHERS (4-4)

Last Week: 9

Pitt snapped its four-game losing streak in a road win over the Seminoles that got off to a rough start. The Panthers fell behind 14-3 before roaring back to take a 24-17 lead into halftime. The Panthers outscored Florida State 17-0 in the second half to pull away for a convincing victory.

The return of veteran quarterback Kenny Pickett, three FSU turnovers and stopping the Seminoles twice on fourth down were the keys to the Panthers getting back to winning games. Pitt did allow a season-high 146 yards on the ground in the win.

Next Game: Nov. 14 at Georgia Tech (2-5)

9. NC STATE WOLFPACK (4-3)

Last Week: 8

It looked like NC State was prepared to pull off a huge and much-needed upset victory over Miami, as the Wolfpack held a 41-31 lead in the fourth quarter. The defense, however, faltered yet again, giving up a late 84-yard touchdown drive that took just five plays.

NC State got the ball with over two minutes left and had a chance to tie it or take the lead, but quarterback Bailey Hockman was picked off on the first play of the series and Miami ran the clock out, handing the Wolfpack a second straight loss.

Next Game: Nov. 14 vs. Florida State (2-5)

10. VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (2-4)

Last Week: 10

Virginia’s scheduled game against Louisville was postponed and rescheduled for this weekend.

Next Game: Nov. 14 vs. Louisville (2-5)

11. GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (2-5)

Last Week: 11

Georgia Tech was off this past weekend.

Next Game: Nov. 14 vs. Pitt (4-4)

12. LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (2-5)

Last Week: 12

Louisville’s scheduled game at Virginia was postponed and rescheduled for this weekend.

Next Game: Nov. 14 at Virginia (2-4)

13. FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES (2-5)

Last Week: 13

Florida State jumped out to a quick early lead against Pitt, going up 14-3 after touchdown drives of 75 and 95 yards. That was the end of the highlights for the Seminoles, who were outscored 38-3 in the final 50 minutes of the game.

Turnovers (3) and penalties (8) continue to plague Florida State, as does a passing attack that has yet to get on track this season. Florida State allowed just 358 yards to the Panthers, but the turnovers were combined with two failures to convert fourth downs, which gave the Panthers far too many short fields.

Next Game: Nov. 14 at NC State (4-3)

14. DUKE BLUE DEVILS (2-6)

Last Week: 14

The abysmal season for the Blue Devils continued, as they were pounded 56-24 at home by in-state rival North Carolina. It got out of hand fast, as North Carolina scored twice in the first five minutes of the game and had a 28-0 lead with 14:43 left in the second quarter.

Duke’s defense has been a huge disappointment this season, as the Blue Devils gave up 573 yards (including 338 on the ground) and allowed 7.6 yards per play. Duke has given up at least 440 yards in half its games this season. Running back Mataeo Durant’s 132 rushing yards were the lone bright spot for the Blue Devils.

Next Game: Bye week

15. SYRACUSE ORANGE (1-7)

Last Week: 15

You have to feel bad for Syracuse, who has had a litany of injuries this season, especially at quarterback. The Orange started their third quarterback of the season against BC, and freshman JaCobian Morgan made a few plays, but the offense sputtered once again in the loss to the Eagles.

Head coach Dino Babers was known as an offensive wiz when he was hired, and the 2018 Orange went 10-3 on the backs of an explosive offense that averaged 40.2 points per game. Through eight games the Orange are averaging just 18.3 points per game and are dead last in the ACC with an average of just 263.8 yards per game.

The Orange compete week after week, but this is a depleted roster that lacks playmakers on either side of the ball.

Next Game: Bye week

