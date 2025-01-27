Irish Breakdown

Al Golden Opens Up About Leaving Notre Dame in Bengals Introduction

The star Notre Dame defensive coordinator is off to the NFL after a successful three years in South Bend

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 16, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden watches warmups before a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Notre Dame Stadium.
Nov 16, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden watches warmups before a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
It was just a week ago tonight that Al Golden was coaching Notre Dame's defense in the national championship game against Ohio State. We all know how that game went as soon as it was over reports of Golden being a frontrunner to become the Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator surfaced.

Just a couple days later Golden had accepted the job and was on his way to Cincinnati. On this Monday morning Golden was introduced in Cincinnati but asked a good amount about his time at Notre Dame.

Below are some of the key things he had to say regarding the Fighting Irish.

Al Golden on Notre Dame's Longterm Outlook

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden in the national championship game
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I think they're built to last for a really long time. It's always hard to leave because you invest so much into people...Even the young kids understood the value of this. There's only 32 of these and there's even less that have Joe Burrow."

Al Golden on Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame as a Whole

Al Golden coaches Notre Dame in 2023 against USC
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cefensive coordinator Al Golden watches in the third quarter against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

"If I could take a minute just to thank Coach Freeman," Golden said. "I had the opportunity to sit down and talk to all the players. ... I tried to reach every player I could."

Al Golden on Notre Dame's Impact Freshmen in 2024 Season

Notre Dame freshman cornerback Leonard Moore celebrates defending a pass against Indiana
Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (15) celebrates interrupting a reception attempt during the first round of the College Football Playoff between Notre Dame and Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Al Golden on Being Home in Cincinnati

Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals practice, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Kettering Health Practice Fields outside of Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

“I got in the car Thursday at 5 a.m., and when I made that right off I-74 and saw (Paycor) stadium — I knew I was home.”

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:

Golden clearly did a great job at Notre Dame and his impact was grand in the Irish making a trip to the national championship game. It doesn't earn any extra wins for him or Notre Dame going forward but in terms of being a decent human being it is nice to see him reach out to his players in South Bend and tell them personally what his plans were instead of sending some bizarre group message after the news was already known.

Golden's family lives in Cincinnati where he has kids in high school so the combination of everything the Bengals job could offer is clearly a big deal to him. My professional football rootings have always gone to another team in the AFC North but I'll certainly have a hard time rooting against Golden in the future.

Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI.

