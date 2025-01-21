Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Al Golden Reportedly Eyeing NFL Return
Rumors have been swirling about Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden returning to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Golden was the linebackers coach in Cincinnati before taking the Notre Dame defensive coordinator position in 2022. With a defensive coordinator position open with the Bengals, reports came right as Monday night's national championship game hit 0:00 that Golden is a front runner to end up back in the Queen City.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news first.
Golden was asked about the report after the game and declined much of a comment, saying that the only thing he could think about was the game that was just played and memorable season that was just completed.
We will continue to follow this story as more develops in the days to come.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
As soon as the opening with the Bengals was announced it was fairly well known that Golden would be in contention for it. If I had to make a bet now it would be that Golden heads to the Bengals and that Mike Mickens is promoted from defensive backs coach to defensive coordinator.
That would however leave a hole on Notre Dame's staff of having an assistant coach with head coach experience, which was wanted for Freeman in his first season of 2022. Freeman has of course grown as a head coach, but enough to not employ another former head coach is something we'll certainly discuss.