Al Golden To Be Notre Dame's Next Defensive Coordinator

Notre Dame's next defensive coordinator will be Al Golden of the Cincinnati Bengals

Notre Dame will hire Al Golden as its next defensive coordinator. Golden spent the last two seasons coaching linebackers for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head coach Marcus Freeman had narrowed down his list of candidates to four quality coaches, but Golden quickly emerged as the top contender.

Golden brings a great deal of experience to what is otherwise a very young defensive staff. A defensive coordinator at Virginia from 2001-05,

He left the Cavaliers to take the head coaching position at Temple. The Owls had gone 15-42 in the five years before Golden arrived, but he led Temple to a bowl game in 2009 and to an 8-4 record in 2010.

Golden then spent five as the head coach at Miami, where he went 32-25. Miami was bowl eligible in each of his first four seasons but could not play in a bowl his first two seasons due to sanctions that were levied against the Hurricanes that were a result of actions that happened prior to Golden arriving.

During his college career Golden earned a strong reputation as a teacher and recruiter, which is also how he was regarded as a position coach during five seasons in the NFL.

Golden steps into the role that was held by Freeman a season ago. He inherits a defense that returns seven starters and a number of depth players that earned significant playing time. Notre Dame also landed an outstanding group of defensive players in the 2022 class and also landed Northwestern All-American safety transfer Brandon Joseph.

Golden is a native of New Jersey and he played his college ball at Penn State. Golden was a tight end for the Nittany Lions, hauling in a key touchdown pass against Notre Dame during a 1990 matchup.

