Notre Dame 2022 Football Schedule
Notre Dame's 2022 football schedule and opponent history.
NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sep. 3 - at Ohio State Buckeyes
Sep. 10 - Marshall Thundering Herd
Sep. 17 - California Golden Bears
Sep. 24 - at North Carolina Tar Heels
Oct. 8 - vs. BYU Cougars (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Oct. 15 - Stanford Cardinal
Oct. 22 - UNLV Rebels
Oct. 29 - at Syracuse Orange
Nov. 5 - Clemson Tigers
Nov. 12 - vs. Navy Midshipmen (Baltimore, Md.)
Nov. 19 - Boston College Eagles
Nov. 26 - at USC Trojans
NOTRE DAME OPPONENT OVERVIEW
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
2021 Record: 11-2
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Ohio State leads 4-2
Last Meeting: Ohio State won 45-28 on Jan. 1, 2016 (Fiesta Bowl)
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD
2021 Record: 7-6
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: First ever meeting
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
2021 Record: 5-7
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 4-0
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 41-8 on Sep. 23, 1967
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS
2021 Record: 6-7
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 20-2
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 44-34 on Oct. 30, 2021
BYU COUGARS
2021 Record: 10-3
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 4-2
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 23-13 on Nov. 23, 2013
STANFORD CARDINAL
2021 Record: 3-9
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 22-13
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 45-14 on Nov. 27, 2021
UNLV REBELS
2021 Record: 2-10
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: First ever meeting
SYRACUSE ORANGE
2021 Record: 5-7
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 7-3
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 45-21 on Dec. 5, 2020
Read More
CLEMSON TIGERS
2021 Record: 10-3
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Clemson leads 4-2
Last Meeting: Clemson won 34-10 on Dec. 19, 2020 - ACC Championship
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN
2021 Record: 4-8
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 80-13-1
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 34-6 on Nov. 6, 2021
BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES
2021 Record: 6-6
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 17-9
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 45-31 on Nov. 14, 2020
USC TROJANS
2021 Record: 4-8
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 50-37-5
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 31-16 on Oct. 23, 2021
