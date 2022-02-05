Notre Dame 2022 Football Schedule

Notre Dame's 2022 football schedule and opponent history.

Sep. 3 - at Ohio State Buckeyes

Sep. 10 - Marshall Thundering Herd

Sep. 17 - California Golden Bears

Sep. 24 - at North Carolina Tar Heels

Oct. 8 - vs. BYU Cougars (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Oct. 15 - Stanford Cardinal

Oct. 22 - UNLV Rebels

Oct. 29 - at Syracuse Orange

Nov. 5 - Clemson Tigers

Nov. 12 - vs. Navy Midshipmen (Baltimore, Md.)

Nov. 19 - Boston College Eagles

Nov. 26 - at USC Trojans

NOTRE DAME OPPONENT OVERVIEW

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

2021 Record: 11-2

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Ohio State leads 4-2

Last Meeting: Ohio State won 45-28 on Jan. 1, 2016 (Fiesta Bowl)

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD

2021 Record: 7-6

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: First ever meeting

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

2021 Record: 5-7

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 4-0

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 41-8 on Sep. 23, 1967

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

2021 Record: 6-7

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 20-2

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 44-34 on Oct. 30, 2021

BYU COUGARS

2021 Record: 10-3

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 4-2

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 23-13 on Nov. 23, 2013

STANFORD CARDINAL

2021 Record: 3-9

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 22-13

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 45-14 on Nov. 27, 2021

UNLV REBELS

2021 Record: 2-10

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: First ever meeting

SYRACUSE ORANGE

2021 Record: 5-7

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 7-3

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 45-21 on Dec. 5, 2020

CLEMSON TIGERS

2021 Record: 10-3

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Clemson leads 4-2

Last Meeting: Clemson won 34-10 on Dec. 19, 2020 - ACC Championship

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

2021 Record: 4-8

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 80-13-1

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 34-6 on Nov. 6, 2021

BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES

2021 Record: 6-6

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 17-9

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 45-31 on Nov. 14, 2020

USC TROJANS

2021 Record: 4-8

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 50-37-5

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 31-16 on Oct. 23, 2021

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter