Alabama Dominates Notre Dame To Advance To The National Title Game

Alabama dominated Notre Dame yet again on the big stage to advance to the College Football Championship game

Alabama and Notre Dame again faced off on a big stage, and just like it did eight years ago, the Crimson Tide dominated the Irish 31-14 to earn a trip to the national championship game.

The Tide started fast, forcing a Notre Dame punt to start the game and then methodically going down the field before star wide receiver DeVonta Smith turned a screen pass into a 26-yard touchdown to get the scoring started.

Notre Dame struggled to contain Alabama's quick perimeter game throughout the first half, as a combination of poor block destruction, poor angles and being out-leveraged out wide allowed the Tide to turn a number of short throws into big gains.

After quarterback Ian Book was stopped for just a 2-yard gain on third-and-7, Notre Dame was again forced to punt, and the Tide again answered with a score.

Notre Dame appeared to have running back Najee Harris stopped behind the line, but the Irish backers failed to get outside and Harris leaped over cornerback Nick McCloud on his way to a 53-yard gain.

A blown coverage allowed tight end Jahleel Billingsley to get free for an easy 12-yard score as the Tide went up two scores.

Notre Dame answered with a 15-play drivie that ate up a lot of clock to get on the board. A 27-yard gain from freshman running back Chris Tyree sparked the offense, and the powerful line took over as the Irish pounded the ball into the end zone.

Alabama went back to work, as Smith went for 24 yards on a quick screen and then beat McCloud on a slant route for a 34-yard touchdown.

Notre Dame not get back into the red zone until the fourth quarter as Alabama stifled the conservative Notre Dame pass offense. The Irish didn't threaten Alabama again until it finally turned the pass game loose, but by then it was a 31-7 game.

The Irish defense struggled in the first two quarters but settled down at halftime, holding Alabama to a punt on its opening drive, but Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book underthrew tight end Michael Mayer and was picked off. Alabama responded with a 62-yard scoring drive to put the game away early in the third quarter.

Alabama out-gained Notre Dame 437-375. The Tide had a 100-yard rusher (Harris, 125 yards) and a 100-yard receiver (Smith, 130 yards). Quarterback Mac Jones completed 25-30 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book finished his career with 229 passing yards on 27-39 passing, but he was barely over 100 yards late in the third quarter, and many of his numbers were added late in the game with the outcome no longer in doubt.

