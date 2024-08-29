Always Irish Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Preview & Prediction
Handling the environment is the first key to a victory in College Station
There will always be what I call the Week 1 Variance for every college team's first game.
No matter how well a team believes they have prepared for their first game through camp, there are often some rough edges that need to be smoothed out. Communication issues, timing issues, crispness issues. Add to this a raucous crowd of over 100k strong and an opponent with an athletic roster and respected head coach, you've got yourself a tall task to begin the year.
Notre Dame's knowns and unknowns will decide the outcome
Notre Dame believes they have an elite defense in 2024. They must play like it in this game to secure an Irish win. Why? Nobody is quite sure what to expect from the Irish's offense.
Just how big of a liability is the offensive line really going to be? How effective will Riley Leonard be operating Mike Denbrock's new offense?
And speaking of new, what about the revamped Irish receiving corps? Can this group move from being a liability to being a plus unit this season?
They will need to be for Notre Dame's goals to be reached. For too many years, in "big game" moments, the Irish's opposition has made the 2-3 splash plays that change the outcome of the contest. Can Notre Dame flip the script and be the ones who seize the moment in the bright lights of Kyle Field?
