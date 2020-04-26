What They Are Saying: Khalid Kareem To The Bengals

Notre Dame defensive end Khalid Kareem was picked by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It was a selection that Cincinnati's brass seems high on, and it was also a selected that was viewed favorable from analysts across the nation.

Here's a look at what is being said about Kareem to the Bengals:

Lou Anarumo, Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator — "Yeah, I think (he's) another guy that brings us some flexibility. He did both at Notre Dame. I see him as a defensive end to start where we can, when we're in our sub-defense and he's out there securing the edges. At this point in the draft, when you can get a guy that's big, as tall and as long (as he is) — this guy's got an 84-inch wing span — had 13 or so sacks in his career, was a captain at Notre Dame last year, and has pass rush ability in the fifth round ... those are traits that we like."

Anarumo — "When you're talking about the length that the kid has — 34 and 3/8-inch arms, 84-inch wingspan — that's rare, and that can come into play in a lot of ways, (such as) separation from O-linemen, knocking balls down at the line of scrimmage, and just his overall play and makeup as the (player). We liked some of those other guys as well, but we just put this guy a little bit above (them)."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports — Lead pipes for hands, and he uses them extremely well. Big, thick, power edge rusher. Low-level athlete. But will set a strong edge and beat NFL blockers with his hand work. Smart for Bengals to inject some youth to that position.

NFL.com — Kareem is a physical edge-setter who fits the mold as an end in the Bengals' four-man front. They lack great depth at the position, so this was a solid depth pick up in Round 5.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com — Kareem was an excellent edge rusher selection in Round 5

Trapasso gave the Bengals an A- grade for their selection of Kareem.

