Brady Quinn's Bold Prediction for Notre Dame vs. Army Showdown
Brady Quinn is as talented of quarterback as Notre Dame has seen and was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist with the Fighting Irish.
He's of course now part of the FOX Big Noon Kickoff Show on Saturdays during the fall where he helps preview the whole slate of Saturday games. This Saturday is no different as he'll be on site in Columbus, Ohio for the No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 2 Ohio State showdown.
Quinn joined The Dan Patrick Show on Friday ahead of the games and previewed that showdown as well as No. 6 Notre Dame taking on unbeaten Army.
When asked by Dan Patrick about which team had a better chance of pulling an upset - Indiana over Ohio State or Army over Notre Dame, Quinn went bold with his response.
"Oh Indiana, there's no shot for Army, I'm sorry" said Quinn, "Notre Dame's got one of the best defenses in the country and there's a skill mismatch, a siginifcant one at that. People want to talk about Indiana's schedule, look at Army's."
"I don't think this thing will be close...I think it will be a home run if you will, in Yankee Stadium for the Fighting Irish."
Patrick then offered a proposal in case Army does pull the upset and Quinn has enough confidence in Notre Dame winning to accept it.
"You get a buzz cut if Army wins this game" suggested Patrick.
"Alright, I will bet that, I feel so confident about it!" finished Quinn.
You can see the entire interview between Quinn and Dan Patrick below.