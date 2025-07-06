Brayden Robinson Commitment Prediction: Where Will He Land?
Notre Dame football is looking to make it three wide receiver commitments in as many days this holiday weekend when Brayden Robinson of Red Oak, Texas announces his college choice on Sunday afternoon.
Robinson checks in at 5-8, 160 pounds, and is extremely quick as he has recorded a 100-meter dash time of under 10.5 seconds to his name.
The speedster had nearly 50 scholarship offers from across the country, including from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and several others.
Brayden Robinson Recruiting Prediction:
Don't stop now, boys.
That's what Marcus Freeman is telling his coaching staff as it has been on an absolute tear the last month or so. Notre Dame currently ranks third nationally in 2026 recruiting rankings, but has seen commitments pour in since a pair of big on-campus recruiting weekends in June.
Robinson was a visitor during Notre Dame's official visit weekend back on June 20 and it was quickly after that trip that he announced he was moving up his commitment date to July 6.
Couple Robinson being on that weekend visit that has already spelled several commitments for Notre Dame along with him timing his commitment date to follow both Jaydon Finley and Devin Fitzgerald who have already committed this weekend, and my guess is that wide receivers coach Mike Evans will be doing a tic-tac-toe celebration Sunday night after landing a third wide receiver in a row.