Is CJ Carr the Future Star of Notre Dame Football?
Notre Dame landed a very talented "Michigan Man"
Back in the summer of 2022, Notre Dame fans were elated when ultra-talented QB CJ Carr, whose grandfather is legendary Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, selected the Irish over Michigan and many other top-tier football programs in the land as his college choice.
Carr was looked at as the future of Notre Dame football and received tons of acclaim and attention. And then Deuce Knight entered the picture when he committed to Notre Dame and the narrative changed.
Deuce is such a unique physical specimen with traits rare for an Irish quarterback to have, he became the signal caller many talked about as the true future of the program.
Carr has never waivered, Irish fans respect that
It's easy to take for granted things we already have. Such was the case with Carr as most of the QB attention began being placed on the chase to retain Deuce Knight in the 2025 class. As it turns out, Deuce Knight decommitted and will not be attending Notre Dame.
This news brought Irish fans full circle back to fully valuing Carr again. The player who never wavered. Brought with him no drama despite his last name and connections to a hated Notre Dame rival.
The player who is humbly going about his freshman year trying to learn as much as he can and respect the process. In so many ways, Carr is the ultimate Notre Dame QB already off the field. Starting in 2025 he can begin to prove it on the field as well.
This saga is a great reminder never to take what you already have for granted. The future is brought for CJ Carr and the Irish offense under him. And best of all? He wants to be a Notre Dame man and for all of the right reasons.
