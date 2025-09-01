CJ Carr’s Wild First Touchdown at Notre Dame Has Social Media Buzzing
Notre Dame's offense started slow Sunday night in Miami as it was held scoreless for the vast majority of the first half. After a Jadarian Price rush of 30 yards got Notre Dame inside the Miami five yard line though, the Irish faced a third and goal after getting stuffed twice.
The redshirt freshman quarterback took the snap, had to run around as if he was back on the elementary school playground, evaded a defender, and eventually found Micah Gilbert for Notre Dame's first touchdown of the year.
For Carr, its his first career touchdown pass, as this is his first career start.
Check out the highlight below before seeing how social media reacted to the game-tying score in the top ten showdown.
Barstool Big Cat Praises CJ Carr
This...Wound Up Being a Touchdown
At this point, I was thinking, just get rid of the ball and survive to at least walk away with the field goal. Yet, instead, it ends up being a touchdown pass to Micah Gilbert.
Video Game Touchdown By CJ Carr
Pat McAfee Sings CJ Carr's Praises
McAfee is of course selling some ABC/ESPN product, but one of the biggest voices in sports media gives respect to Carr after a wild play. It ends up being a no-look pass by Carr on an absolutely absurd play.
Sideline View of CJ Carr's Wild Touchdown Pass vs. Miami
CJ Carr isn't Riley Leonard in terms of athleticism but some of the way he's been talked about is a bit absurd. He's not a mega-athlete that has a basketball highlight tape from high school that's as impressive as his football tape, but he can outrun defenders and do more than enough with his feet to pose a threat to defenses.
Carr deserves credit for recognizing its a three-man rush on this play and not panicking. Instead he does what he has to do to buy time, gets settled, and fires a no look pass to get Notre Dame on the board.
Throwback Comparison for CJ Carr
I'll never forget Seneca Wallace's ridiculous touchdown run against Texas Tech. This play wasn't that by any stretch of the imagination, but it was still rather absurd and incredibly impressive for a redshirt freshman.
Imagine if You Know Who Would Have Done That...
The reaction to CJ Carr doing it was quite a bit but if it had been Manning, they would have tried to already hand the Heisman Trophy out.