Why All the Pressure is on CJ Carr to Deliver for Notre Dame in 2026

Notre Dame is always a lightning rod in the sport of college football.



This has always been the case, given how unique the Irish are positioned in the sport as an independent team. But 2026 feels different. The normal microscope honed in on South Bend feels extra intense this time around, and for good reason.



It's a national title favorite, and its quarterback, CJ Carr is a preseason Heisman hype pick. All eyes will be on Carr as he tries to navigate the Irish to their first title since 1988.

Notre Dame's National Title Aspirations Start With CJ Carr

Relatively speaking, CJ Carr is an inexperienced quarterback.



He has started one season for the Irish and got a harsh introduction to the role, facing off against talented and athletic Miami and Texas A&M to open the 2025 season.



After two one-score losses in each of these games, Carr and Notre Dame settled in to rattle off 10 wins in a row to complete the 2025 slate.



As it turns out, this record wasn't playoff worthy, and all with Irish interests have been salty about this result ever since.

What needs to come next is revenge.



Revenge in the way of wins. And CJ Carr is tasked with leading this charge now that Jeremiyah Love and JD Price are no longer the engine that drives the Irish offense.

The challenge with judging Carr's performance in his second year at the helm is the level at which he's being scrutinized.



The question isn't if CJ Carr is really good, it's whether he can play at a title-winning and Heisman-winning level.

There is no higher standard for which a quarterback can be judged, and every single decision and throw he makes will be analyzed through the strictest lens there is, making it seem as if anything short of Heisman-level play is a disappointment.

CJ Carr no look whew 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Z3mwKYu39B — Big Hank (@HankKnowsBall) May 22, 2026

CJ cannot succeed on his own, it will need to be a team effort

A large part of the Carr development arc in year two obviously has to do with him.



Does he make a year two jump in production that comes with better decision-making and winning stat lines against the best teams Notre Dame faces?



These are key questions, but Carr needs help to reach the heights everyone in South Bend is dreaming about.

For Carr to reach his potential, the new wide receiver corps must hit in a big way.



The new running back group must be a plus unit replacing Love and Price, and the offensive line must provide terrific protection.

This level of pressure on an Irish quarterback is rare and intense. And exactly why Carr chose to come to Notre Dame. He's built for this dynamic and has a chance to etch his name in Notre Dame lore forever.