Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive For Covid-19

According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafano, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19. If Garafano's sourcing is accurate, Lawrence won't play on Saturday against Boston College, and his status for the game against Notre Dame on Nov. 7 could also be in doubt.

Here is the statement from Dabo Swinney:

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

According to AllClemson publisher Zach Lentz, Lawrence will be back for the Notre Dame game, assuming there are no complications.

Lawrence fuels a Clemson offense that has averaged 48.2 points per game, and the Tigers rank 10th nationally in total offense. Lawrence has passed for 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns (four rushing) and just two picks.

Lawrence not playing this weekend, and possibly next weekend, could have a significant impact on Clemson's season. With Lawrence out, the starting quarterback role will likely fall to true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei. The former five-star recruit has completed 12 of 19 passes this season for 102 yards. Uiagalelei has rushed for two touchdowns.

