SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive For Covid-19

Bryan Driskell

According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafano, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19. If Garafano's sourcing is accurate, Lawrence won't play on Saturday against Boston College, and his status for the game against Notre Dame on Nov. 7 could also be in doubt.

Here is the statement from Dabo Swinney:

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

According to AllClemson publisher Zach Lentz, Lawrence will be back for the Notre Dame game, assuming there are no complications.

Lawrence fuels a Clemson offense that has averaged 48.2 points per game, and the Tigers rank 10th nationally in total offense. Lawrence has passed for 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns (four rushing) and just two picks.

Lawrence not playing this weekend, and possibly next weekend, could have a significant impact on Clemson's season. With Lawrence out, the starting quarterback role will likely fall to true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei. The former five-star recruit has completed 12 of 19 passes this season for 102 yards. Uiagalelei has rushed for two touchdowns.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments (6)
No. 1-5
maloy49
maloy49

Not gonna lie, I hope he does play against ND. However I wouldn't mind if he's a little rusty!

NYCDOMER1842
NYCDOMER1842

The win will never be legitimized unless he plays.

maloy49
maloy49

It's the worst case for ND. Beating Clemson without TL is in reality still an excellent win for ND. Unfortunately as you said within the national narrative there will be a big asterisk next to it. Anytime anyone discuss ND beating Clemson they will work in the fact that TL didn't play. If they lose to Clemson who isn't playing TL then they lose ALL credibility. It's a no-win situation.

KMoore-24
KMoore-24

Its great to hear he has mild symptoms and I truly hope he is ready and able to play the Irish next week.

Aaron_english
Aaron_english

Best case scenario for the Irish , they beat a TL-less Clemson in November than at the end of the regular season they beat Clemson with TL. Go Irish.

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Is Brian Kelly Making Moves At Notre Dame To Turn The Final Championship Corner?

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has made recent comments that show he's making next-level moves

Bryan Driskell

by

Balddomer

Game Day Chat: #3 Notre Dame at Pitt

All the news, analysis and discussion about Notre Dame's matchup against Pitt

Bryan Driskell

by

Frank Kelly

Notre Dame DT Ja'Mion Franklin Leaves The Program

The junior nose tackle plans to stay and get his degree from Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

sbf

Game Prediction: #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Irish Breakdown staff makes predictions for the Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech matchup

Bryan Driskell

by

ZonaIrish

Notre Dame Pass Game Must Get On The Same Page

Notre Dame's pass attack has shown most of the ingredients it needs to thrive, but not at the same time

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

What's Next: Replacing Braden Lenzy

With Braden Lenzy out for at least two weeks, let's take a look at what the Irish must do to replace him

Bryan Driskell

by

NDHoosier

Game Prediction: #3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

The Irish Breakdown staff makes its predictions for the Ohio State vs. Penn State game.

Bryan Driskell

by

rick467

Keys To Success For The Notre Dame Offense vs. Georgia Tech

Breaking down the keys to success for the Notre Dame offense when they face the Georgia Tech defense

Bryan Driskell

by

rick467

Game Prediction: #1 Clemson Tigers vs. Boston College Eagles

The Irish Breakdown staff makes predictions for the big ACC matchup between Clemson and Boston College.

Bryan Driskell

by

KevinPS

Keys To Success For The Notre Dame Defense vs. Georgia Tech

Breaking down the keys to success for the Notre Dame defense when they face the Georgia Tech offense

Bryan Driskell