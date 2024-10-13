Watch: Cole Kmet's Incredible Touchdown Propels Chicago Bears to Lead in London
The Chicago Bears helped get Sunday of Week 6 of the NFL season underway early as it takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
After a slow start to the first quarter, the Bears offense found like in the second quarter. Trailing 3-0 from the Jaguars 31-yard line, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams found Notre Dame product Cole Kmet down the middle of the field on well designed play.
Kmet then took it upon himself not just pick up a first down, but to bulldoze his way into the end zone to give the Bears the lead.
Check out the highlight below.
But Kmet wasn't done for the first half as he was again found by Williams just before halftime to stretch the Bears lead to two possessions.
Cole Kmet on Emergency Long Snapping Duty for Chicago Bears
Kmet isn't just the Bears starting tight end Sunday but due to an injury to fellow-Notre Dame product Scott Daly, he is also handling long snapping duties.
Kmet caught the touchdown passes above and then stepped in and had a successful snap on the extra point attempt.