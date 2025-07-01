College Football 26: Notre Dame Cornerback Leonard Moore Tabbed as Top Ten Defender
Notre Dame’s cornerback Leonard Moore put together a spectacular freshman season, snagging two interceptions, forcing two fumbles, and defending 11 passes (led Independents).
Just a three-star prospect coming out of Round Rock, Texas, and listed as the nation’s 42nd-best cornerback by 247 Sports, the expectations for Moore were minimal in Year One.
As for his upcoming sophomore campaign, the expectations are anything but. Not only was Moore just named a Preseason First Team All-American, but according to EA Sports College Football 26, Moore is entering next season as a top ten defender in the nation – just one year removed from being the 77th-rated high school recruit in the state of Texas.
Over the past few days, EA Sports released a handful of ratings, including team overalls – which has Notre Dame in the top five and an unexpected squad at No. 1 – and player overalls.
Moore’s rated as a 93 overall, which is tied for the seventh-highest overall among defenders, and second at his position (Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy is a 94).
College Football 26 is set to officially release on July 10th (early access July 7th), meaning Fighting Irish fans can hop on the sticks with their favorite squad in just over a week.
Between running back Jeremiyah Love on the offensive side of the football and Moore on defense, Notre Dame will be one of the most exciting teams in the country to play with.