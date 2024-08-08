The Most Insulting Part Of Michigan Cheating Scandal Is Being Ignored
After an over eight-month-long investigation into the University of Michigan's alleged Connor Stalions led sign stealing saga as well as the Covid dead period violations that occurred before it, the NCAA is beginning to reveal some of their findings and disciplinary actions to be levied upon some of the actors involved. For his role in the dead period case, Jim Harbaugh has been hit with a four-year show cause and a one-year suspension from anything college football-related.
There are two different ways this ruling can be interpreted. One way is to think that the sanctions being levied on Harbaugh are pointless because they are all related to the college game and since he is now an NFL coach with no plans to return to college they essentially mean nothing. But on the other hand, if the NCAA is hammering Harbaugh this hard for seemingly insignificant infractions and procedural failings compared to the larger cheating scandal case, what punishments may be heading Michigan's way for the Stalions scandal? Only time will tell.
The Larger Scale Moral Insult That Isn't Being Recognized
While the college football world waits to see what kind of punishment the NCAA hits Michigan with regarding the blatant and brazen Connor Stalions case, another moral atrocity has taken place that has seemed to fly under the radar. Shortly after the new year and amid Michigan winning the national championship but being embroiled in multiple ugly off-field scandals, many of which with film evidence, something astounding happened.
Michigan's athletic director, the one who is allegedly in charge of all things Michigan sports, including publicly defending the multiple ongoing football scandals was awarded the prestigious role of becoming the expanded College Football Playoff's committee chair.
Surely, I can't be the only one this offends, right? What process could lead the "powers that be" to decide that the athletic director currently embroiled in multiple scandals was the best fit to assume this ultra-important role for the future of the sport? Does this group have no moral compass whatsoever? Perhaps that's a rhetorical question and a sign of the day and age in which we now live.
