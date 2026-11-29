Just when you think you've seen everything in college football, watch the evening games on rivalry weekend one more time and you'll catch a pair of missed extra points within seconds of each other that will end up helping determine the ultimate national champions.

Notre Dame routed Syracuse to finish the season 11-1 while plenty of other likely playoff-bound teams like Georgia, Miami, Wake Forest, BYU, and others rolled.



And then there were Alabama and Oregon on Saturday night, both falling to rivals at home, heartbreakingly.

So, where does that leave Notre Dame, with only the conference championship games left before the College Football Playoff committee announces its selections?



Here's my best guess now that the regular season of college football has ended.

Reviewing Notre Dame's Final Game

Notre Dame routed Syracuse 52-17 in a game that was never really in doubt. Yes, Syracuse marched down the field on the game's opening possession, but Notre Dame was still able to get out of the first quarter holding a 21-7 advantage.

Notre Dame didn't struggle at all and the case for anyone to pass the Irish in the College Football Playoff rankings this week seems flawed.



Had Alabama wound up holding off Auburn then perhaps, as last year saw the Crimson Tide jump Notre Dame in the rankings despite struggling with an Auburn team that ultimately won one SEC game, while the Irish routed Stanford on the road.

I think the only question remaining is just how high Notre Dame can end up in the final rankings. If Texas loses to Georgia, can Notre Dame jump it? That would be significant, as it would mean being on the other side of the bracket than Georgia.

Nick Shepkowski's College Football Playoff Projection Following Week 13

For the record, I'm basing these on what I think happens next week in the conference championship games, which I see being...

Big 12 Championship: Utah beats Texas Tech

ACC Championship: Miami beats Wake Forest

SEC Championship: Georgia beats Texas

Big Ten Championship: Indiana beats UCLA

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

So that leaves the College Football Playoff to look as follows...

First Round Byes:

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

Miami going 12-1 and beating a very impressive Wake Forest team is enough to move it up to get a first-round bye. Don't think of it as Texas being punished for losing a conference championship game, but instead Miami getting rewarded for beating a quality team in theirs.



Notre Dame then keeps its ranking ahead of Miami because of what happened when the two met on November 7 in South Bend.

First-Round Matchups:

5. Texas vs. 12. Boise State

6. Tennessee vs. 11. Iowa

7. Indiana vs. 10. BYU

8. Wake Forest vs. 9. Texas Tech



Texas slides out of getting a bye but only because Miami's resume gets better with a second win over Wake Forest in this scenario.



Indiana beats UCLA and gets the nod over Wake Forest for the seven seed.



And Iowa gets in the tournament for not having three losses like Alabama. and having just as good of wins, considering what it did at Washington, and how it beat Nebraska and Wisconsin both this season.

Second Round Projections

1. Georgia vs. 8. Wake Forest

4. Miami vs. 5. Texas

2. Utah vs. 7. Indiana

3. Notre Dame vs. 6. Tennessee

I would think Georgia would have its way with Wake Forest in this one, but the next three are outstanding games.



Miami and Texas would be fantastic, as would Utah and Indiana. Notre Dame and Tennessee getting to meet after both hopefully use the next few weeks to get healthy would be as physical of game as you'd see in college football this entire season.

Semi-Final Projections

1. Georgia vs. 4. Miami

3. Notre Dame vs. 7. Indiana



Georgia and Miami in the Carson Beck Bowl for a spot in the national championship would be another fantastic matchup and the battle for the Hoosier State between Notre Dame and Indiana would be the thing of legend.



Curt Cignetti just hit the moneyline parlay of moneyline parlays to get into the Big Ten championship game. The Hoosiers certainly aren't going to go quietly after being given new life.

National Championship Projection

1. Georgia vs. 3. Notre Dame

For the love of everything sacred, please put these two on opposite sides of the bracket so we get the two best teams in college football this year (ratings be damned) playing for it all in the national championship game.