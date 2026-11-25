Just weeks after getting the message from the College Football Playoff committee that it needed to beat Miami or likely miss the playoff again, Notre Dame is suddenly in position to have a first-round bye.



The latest rankings were released on Tuesday night, and Notre Dame was a big winner as it moved up from No. 6 to No. 4 this week.



That ranking would give Notre Dame a first-round bye and a matchup with the winner of the No. 5 vs. No. 12 matchup in a New Year's Day (or December 30) bowl game.

The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

25. Nebraska

24. Washington

23. Missouri

22. Ole Miss

21. Ohio State

20. Florida

19. Louisville

18. Houston

17. Oklahoma

16. Arizona

15. USC

14. Indiana

13. Iowa

4️⃣ in the College Football Playoff Rankings#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/kYucaWkZko — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 25, 2026

12. Oregon

11. Texas Tech

10. BYU

9. UCLA

8. Wake Forest

7. Miami

6. Alabama

5. Tennessee

4. Notre Dame

3. Texas

2. Utah

1. Georgia

Notre Dame Jumps Two Spots

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Notre Dame jumping UCLA was not surprising as the Bruins fell on the road to Michigan, going from unbeaten to playing for its playoff life this coming weekend against crosstown rival USC.



We knew Notre Dame would jump UCLA, but it jumping Alabama is the newsworthy part the Fighting Irish this time around.

Alabama's marquee win was a blowout victory at LSU earlier this month. That's fine and dandy, but all of a sudden LSU has five losses, and a win over the Tigers isn't really something to write home about.



As a result, Tennessee (who whipped Alabama head-to-head) and Texas (who has wins over Ohio State, who was playing with starting quarterback Julian Sayin and Tennessee) moved ahead of the Crimson Tide, who have no current wins over ranked teams.



Notre Dame, who has a win over Miami, splits the two-loss Longhorns and two-loss Volunteers.

What Happens to Notre Dame from Here Out?

What ends up happening with Notre Dame remains to be seen, but it will bring plenty of speculation.



Remember, one year ago on Thanksgiving weekend, Notre Dame beat Stanford but dropped in the CFP rankings to an Alabama team that needed a second-half comeback to beat Auburn (which won one SEC game last season).



Notre Dame plays at Syracuse this weekend, so it's not exactly a resume-building win, assuming it gets the victory.

A Tennessee win over Vanderbilt shouldn't be enough to bump Notre Dame out of the No. 4 spot, and Alabama potentially beating Auburn theoretically shouldn't be enough to move up two spots and pass Notre Dame.



What happens conference championship week, though, when Notre Dame is off?



Is there anyway Miami potentially beating Wake Forest a second time would be enough to move the Hurricanes past Notre Dame, despite the head-to-head result?



Or...

Notre Dame is projected to earn a first-round bye in the latest College Football Playoff bracket ☘️ pic.twitter.com/e6tan3a98s — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 25, 2026

Would Miami move up as a result, but not far enough to pass Notre Dame?



Essentially, this: Miami beats Wake Forest a second time, and the committee feels it deserves a bye for going 12-1 and winning the ACC, but doesn't rank it ahead of Notre Dame because of the head-to-head.



Could we be looking at the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish come CFP time?



I really don't think that's outside the possibilities and could happen with any upset even taking place.