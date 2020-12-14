Dabo Swinney Talks About Notre Dame In The ACC For 2020

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about his thoughts on Notre Dame being in the ACC in 2020

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly both addressed the media ahead of Saturday's ACC National Championship game.

Swinney was asked to give his thoughts on Notre Dame joining the ACC for the 2020 season.

“They've been a full member in every sport but football, so that it's been kind of the norm for the last few years," said the Clemson head coach, "and then they've been playing I guess around five games a year in our league so they've been a pretty, pretty steady out of conference opponent, if you will."

"I think it was great," continued Swinney. "It certainly was a unique year, and everybody going conference only and canceling games and things like that, so I think Notre Dame certainly brings a lot to the table from a football standpoint. They're a great program. They're a great brand, awesome tradition, a lot of respect for Notre Dame.

"So, the powers that be got together ... all of a sudden their schedule’s gone, they needed games and our league wanted them to join the league, for a year at least," Swinney explained. "That's what they came up [with], so I think it's been good. It's exciting. I think we had one of the most watched games, maybe in a long time, this season especially in the first game, and I'll be shocked if this ones, not even better.

"So, it's been good for college football. It's been good for our league and hopefully it's been good for Notre Dame, who knows what they'll do going forward but it's been a good year.”

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter