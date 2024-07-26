Dallas Cowboys Surefire Hall of Famer Checks in His Highest Yet in NFL Top 100
It was only a matter of time until we saw Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin on the NFL Top 100 team and on Thursday night his spot was revealed.
Martin, a Notre Dame great who starred on the 2012 team that went to the national championship game, checked in at No. 53. That is the highest Martin has ever been rated in the NFL Top 100 since he debuted in the NFL back in 2014.
Martin mentioned earlier this year that retirement was "definitley in the realm of possibilities" following the 2024 season. Martin will turn 34 on November 20. Martin has missed just 11 games during his decade-long NFL career.
Zack Martin is a Hall of Fame certainty
Zack Martin stepped foot in the NFL, moved from a tackle at Notre Dame to guard with the Cowboys, and immediately starred.
Martin was named a first-team All-Pro his rookie season and finished second in the offensive rookie of the year voting which is almost unheard of for a lineman.
Since then he has put up a career that will undoubtedly land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.
Martin has seven first-team All-Pro selections to his name all-time and been elected to nine Pro Bowls.
He's also had the respect of his peers as he's been voted onto the NFL Top 100 list eight times after his selection this year. His No. 55 ranking in 2020 was his previous high.
Was Zack Martin's rating too low?
Despite No. 53 being the highest rating Zack Martin has ever had in the NFL Top 100 during his NFL career, at least one football fan and Notre Dame observer thought it was still too low.
Nick's Quick Take: I certainly don't disagree with that idea but based off how the voting has gone for Martin during his career, getting bumped up to No. 53 after checking in 68th last year is a solid rise.
That said, long ago he should have been significantly higher. The list, like pretty much any award these days, is geared towards rewarding skill players, specifically offensive ones more often than defensive.
If you're making an All-NFL team, Martin certainly goes well before 53rd overall. Unfortunately that's just not how these lists work for offensive linemen.
