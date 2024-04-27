Denver Broncos Draft Running Back Audric Estime
The Denver Broncos drafted former Notre Dame running back Audric Estime in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Broncos took Estime with the 147th overall pick. Estime is the highest drafted Notre Dame running back since CJ Prosise went in the 3rd round back in 2016.
Estime had a breakout campaign for the Fighting Irish during the 2023 season, emerging as one of the top running backs in college football. He split carries with classmate Logan Diggs in 2022 but still managed to lead the offense in rushing with 920 yards and 11 touchdowns. After Diggs departed for LSU following the season, Estime emerged as the team's feature back and put together an excellent final season.
Estime finished his junior season 1,341 rushing yards, which ranked him 8th in the country. The New Jersey native also rushed for 18 touchdowns, which ranked 3rd in the country. His 18 rushing touchdowns set a Notre Dame single-season record, passing the mark of 17 that was previously held by Allen Pinkett (1984) and Vagas Ferguson (1979).
Despite playing just three seasons, Estime put his name all over the Notre Dame record books. His 1,341 rushing yards was the 5th best single season mark in program history. His six 100-yard games this season was the 7th best single season mark in school history. He finished his career with a brilliant 238-yard performance in Notre Dame's 56-23 win at Stanford, which marked the 4th best single game performance in school history. His four rushing touchdowns in that game is tied for the 3rd best single-game mark.
Estime also finished his junior season averaging 6.39 yards per carry and he hauled in 17 passes for 142 more yards.
His career marks also put him among the best in Notre Dame history, which is impressivef considering he played just three seasons and only had seven carries as a freshman. Estime finished his Notre Dame career with 373 carries, 2,321 rushing yards, 6.22 yards per attempt and 29 touchdowns. He also had nine games with at least 100 rushing yards.
His rushing totals is the 11th best mark in school history and his 6.22 yards per carry ranks 8th all time. Estime finished his career tied for 7th in school history in rushing touchdowns and his nine 100-yard games is tied for 9th.
