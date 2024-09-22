Irish Breakdown

Deuce Knight Sees Auburn Lose in Person Again

Highly touted quarterback Deuce Knight was at Auburn again Saturday, and again saw the Tigers lose on their home field

Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne (1) throws the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Arkansas Razorbacks defeated Auburn Tigers 24-14.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne (1) throws the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Arkansas Razorbacks defeated Auburn Tigers 24-14. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame quarterback commitment Deuce Knight remains listed in the Fighting Irish recruiting class of 2025 but his visits tell a different story.

For the third time this young college football season, Knight was on Auburn's campus for a home game. And for the second time, Auburn lost a game, this time in its SEC opener to Arkansas. Knight was also in attendance when Auburn lost to California two weeks ago.

Auburn lost to Arkansas 24-14 in the SEC opener to fall to 2-2 on the season. After the game that saw Auburn quarterbacks Hank Brown and Payton Thorne combine to throw four interceptions, Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze expressed his frustration with the quarterback play.

“Our offensive guys played hard. It’s just discouraging, ”Freeze said postgame. “You have one possession in the first half that you don’t turn the ball over as you’re moving it. We turned it over on Arkansas’ 29, the zero and the 27. Obviously, the possession time in the first half and you’re doing that is atrocious. It’s miserable to watch that.”

Freeze went on to say he doesn't know who will start for the Tigers next week.

“I have no idea sitting here right now, but I’ll go back to work tomorrow...I’ll be as locked in as I’ve ever been to try and get that fixed.”

If Notre Dame fans are worried about Deuce Knight flipping because he's so impressed with the quarterback development at Auburn, I feel fairly safe in saying that is clearly not the case for his seemingly imminent flip.

