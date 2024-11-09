Former Notre Dame Recruit Deuce Knight Surprises with New Official Visit
Say the name Deuce Knight to a passionate Notre Dame fan and you're certain to be met with a sigh or eyeroll.
Or perhaps both.
Knight is one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting class and originally committed to Notre Dame in late September of 2023. Knight however began taking visits to other schools late this past summer and earlier this fall officially flipped his commitment to Auburn.
Now that Auburn commitment might just be on the ropes, too.
Deuce Knight Makes Official Visit to Ole Miss
Ole Miss is hosting one of the biggest games in college football this weekend as it faces off against No. 3 Georgia.
It's a huge recruiting weekend for head coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss as Knight is making an official visit despite currently being committed to Auburn.
Knight has been a regular on Auburn's campus this fall as the Mississippi native has made regular trips to campus. One can't help but think Auburn's continued struggles at 3-6 overall and just 1-5 in the SEC, have made Knight think twice about just how committed he is to Hugh Freeze and the Tigers.
As someone who has followed Deuce Knight's recruitment for well over a year, this is one of the least surprising developments I can recall.