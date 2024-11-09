Notre Dame vs. Florida State Showdown: South Bend Abuzz with Excitement Ahead of Kickoff
Notre Dame and Florida State was supposed to be one of the biggest regular season games of the 2024 college football season.
It was to be between a pair of College Football Playoff contenders the Saturday after the first playoff rankings were released.
It remains huge for Notre Dame, as the Irish continue to try and march to the Playoff.
Meanwhile Florida State is the biggest disappointment in the nation, sitting at 1-7 and having one of the worst offenses in the sport this season.
Regardless, it's still Notre Dame and Florida State under the lights at Notre Dame Stadium. That alone brings plenty of hype to the Saturday night matchup in South Bend. Get ready for the game with some of the pregame hype on social media.
Notre Dame vs. Florida State: Updated Betting Information
As of 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Notre Dame sits as a 24.5-point favorite on FanDuel.
The total is currently sits at 43.5 with Notre Dame being -7000 on the money line and Florida State being +2000.
Notre Dame Pregame Hype Video
Notre Dame put out it's weekly hype video for the game on Friday night. Check it out:
Florida State Announces South Bend Arrival
A Non-1993 Notre Dame vs. Florida State Flashback
Notre Dame and Florida State have had memorable meetings over the years besides just in 1993. That includes the 2002 upset victory in Tallahassee.