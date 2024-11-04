Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Reveals Updated Depth Chart for Florida State Showdown

Some slight changes were made on paper for Notre Dame as it gets ready for the November stretch run

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) waits for the snao during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Northern Illinois at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) waits for the snao during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Northern Illinois at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend. / Michael Clubb / USA TODAY NETWORK
Notre Dame football returns to the field this weekend fresh off a bye week and set for to make a November run that could result in a College Football Playoff appearance.

The Irish enter the month 7-1 and are set to welcome arguably the nation's most disappointing team in 2024, Florida State.

Notre Dame had a rather clean bill of health against Navy, which isn't always the case, and now has to avoid overlooking Florida State, who has plenty of talent but hasn't been able to put much together this season.

Here is how Notre Dame plans to line up against Florida State this Saturday night.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback

Riley Leonard runs the ball for Notre Dame against Nav
Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA;Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) carries the ball during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

QB1 - 13, Riley Leonard, 6-4, 216 lbs., Sr.
QB2 - 18, Steve Angeli, 6-2, 205 lbs., Jr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back

Jeremiyah Love runs the ball in Notre Dame's win over Georgia Tec
Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

RB1 - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, JaDarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.
or - 20, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 200 lbs., Fr.
or - 22, Devyn Ford, 5-11, 200 lbs., Gr. Sr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver

Jaden Greathouse makes a catch and run for Notre Dame against Nav
Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (1) catches the ball during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

WR1 - 5, Beaux Collins, 6-2, 202 lbs., Grad. Sr.
or - 83, Jayden Thomas, 6-2, 218 lbs., Sr.

WR1 - 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.
or - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Grad. Sr.

WR1 - 6, Jordan Faison 5-10,184 lbs., So.
or - 10, Kris Mitchell, 6-0, 183 lbs., Grad. Sr.
or - 11, KK Smith, 6-0, 178, So.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End

TE1 - 88, Mitchell Evans, 6-5, 260 lbs., Sr.""
TE2 - 87, Cooper Flanagan, 6-6, 257 lbs., So.
or - 9, Eli Raridon, 6-7, 250 lbs., Jr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line

LT1 - 54, Anthonie Knapp, 6-4, 291 lbs., Fr.
LT2 - 79 Tosh Baker 6-8 325 Gr. Sr.

LG1 - 74, Billy Schrauth, 6-5, 310 lbs, So.
LG2 - 75, Sullivan Absher, 6-7, 321 lbs., So.

C1 - 78, Pat Coogan, 6-5, 310 lbs., Sr.
C2 - 72, Sam Pendleton, 6-4, 310 lbs., So.
C3 - 64, Joe Otting, 6-3, 303 lbs., So.

RG1 - 50, Rocco Spindler, 6-5, 331 lbs., Gr. Jr.
RG2 - 72, Sam Pendleton, 6-4, 310 lbs., So.
RG2 - 55, Chris Terek, 6-5, 330 lbs., So.

RT1 - 59, Aamil Wagner, 6-6, 290 lbs., Jr.
RT2 - 76 Guerby Lambert, 6-7, 318 lbs., Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line


VYP1 - 40, Joshua Burnham 6-4, 251 lbs. Jr.
VYP2 - 44, Junior Tuihalamaka, 6-2, 246 lbs., Jr.
VYP3 - 10, Loghan Thomas, 6-4, 224 lbs., Fr.

Rylie Mills celebrates a sack against Stanfor
Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) celebrates getting a sack during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DT1 - 99, Rylie Mills, 6-5, 295 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DT2 - 97, Gabriel Rubio, 6-5, 316 lbs., Sr.
or - 88, Armel Mukam, 6-3, 302 lbs., So.

DT1 - 56, Howard Cross III, 6-1, 288 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DT2 - 41, Donovan Hinish, 6-2, 274 lbs., Jr.

DE1 - 9, RJ Oben, 6-3, 262 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DE2 - 30, Bryce Young, 6-7, 258 lbs., Fr.
or 40 Joshua Burnham 6-4, 247 lbs., Jr.

Burnham moves to the top of the Vyper potision while getting moved down a spot at defensive end (logically due to Vyper). Gabriel Rubio's name returns to the depth chart as he takes the second spot at defensive tackle.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Linebackers

Jack Kiser makes the tackle for Notre Dame against Georgia Tec
Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Zach Pyron (5) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

WLB1 - 24, Jack Kiser, 6-2, 231 lbs., Gr. Sr.
WLB2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.
or - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, 6-3, 240 lbs., Fr.

MLB1 - 34, Drayk Bowen, 6-2, 239 lbs., So.
MLB2 - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, 6-3, 250lbs., Fr.

ROV1 - 3, Jaylen Sneed, 6-1, 222 lbs., Jr.
ROV2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Cornerbacks

Jordan Clark looks down at a Louisville running back after making a tackle for Notre Dam
Notre Dame safety Jordan Clark, right, stares down Louisville running back Isaac Brown (25) after tackling him during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nickel1 - 1, Jordan Clark, 5-10, 181 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Nickel2 - 21 Karson Hobbs 6-1 184 Fr.

CB1 - 15, Leonard Moore, 6-2, 187 lbs., Fr.
CB2 - 16, Tae Johnson, 6-2, 188 lbs., Fr.

CB1 - 29, Christian Gray, 6-0, 187 lbs., So.
CB2 - 21, Karson Hobbs, 6-1, 192 lbs., Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Safeties

Boundary1 - 8, Adon Shuler, 6-0, 200 lbs., So.
Boundary2 - 28, Luke Talich, 6-4, 208 lbs., So.
or - 23, Kennedy Urlacher, 5-11, 196 lbs., Fr.

Field1 - 0, Xavier Watts, 6-0, 203 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Field2 - 2, Rod Heard II, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr. Sr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams

Notre Dame kicker Mitch Jeter attempts a field goal against Louisvill
Sep 28, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicker Mitch Jeter (98) kicks a field goal against the Louisville Cardinals in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

KO - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.

PK - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.

P1 - 16, James Rendell, 6-6, 219 lbs., Gr.
P2 - 90, Eric Goins, 6-2, 207 lbs., Gr.

LS1 - 49, Andrew Kros, 6-3, 222 lbs., So.
LS2 - 39, Rino Monteforte, 5-7, 198 lbs., Jr.

H1 - 26, Chris Salerno, 5-11, 208 lbs., Sr.
H2 - 81, Jack Polian, 6-0, 183 lbs., Sr.

PR - 37, Max Hurleman, 5-11, 202 lbs., Gr. Sr.
or 6, Jordan Faison 5-10,184 lbs., So.
or 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.

KR - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Gr. Sr.
or - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, Jadarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.

