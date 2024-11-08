Notre Dame vs. Florida State: Bold Predictions as Irish Face Struggling ‘Noles
Notre Dame looks to take another step towards the College Football Playoff on Saturday and welcomes a powerhouse program that has won three national championships since 1993 to town.
That team is Florida State and despite going 13-0 last regular season, this Florida State team isn't competing for anything.
The Seminoles come in just 1-7 and only scored more than 16 points in a game once all season - that coming in Week 0 in Ireland.
So does Notre Dame keep it rolling against Florida State?
Just how much will the Irish win by as they move to 8-1?
Here is what the Notre Dame on SI staff sees happening under the lights Saturday in South Bend.
Notre Dame vs. Florida State Predictions: Jeff Feyerer
31 years after the most important Notre Dame game of my lifetime when No. 2 Notre Dame defeated the top ranked Seminoles this game is decidedly not that. Mike Norvell’s team has gone from just missing out on the playoff last season to going 1-8 with seemingly no hope. They’re catching an Irish team a) coming off a bye b) playing their best football of the season and c) motivated by the latest playoff rankings and their clear path to a spot in the postseason.
Score prediction: Notre Dame 38, Florida State 10
Bold Prediction: I’m being conservative by my score estimate despite having the Irish covering.
Notre Dame vs. Florida State Predictions: Nathan Erbach
I like Notre Dame to run up the score on Saturday night and win convincingly against a talented, yet bad Florida State football team. 20 points might be too much, but I think the Seminoles score a garbage touchdown once the Irish have the backups in. Overall, Florida State should have a difficult time scoring on Notre Dame’s defense and the Irish offense picks up where it has left off the last several weeks and the passing and running game continue to work well in unison.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 48, Florida State 20
Bold prediction: Leonard Moore picks off two passes Saturday night inside Notre Dame Stadium.
Notre Dame vs. Florida State Predictions: Mason Plummer
Florida State has given up on the season and Notre Dame handles business, the way Freeman has in night games in Notre Dame Stadium.
Score Prediction: Notre Dame 45, Florida State 10
Bold Prediction: Mitchell Evans goes for 50+ and a touchdown and he continues to establish himself as one of the best TE in recent Notre Dame history.
Notre Dame vs. Florida State Predictions: John Kennedy
With Notre Dame firmly positioned in playoff position entering November, 1-8 Florida State heads to South Bend for a game that isn't going to look or feel anything like what most folks had figured it would prior to the season. Notre Dame's top-five defense will eat alive the Seminoles' 133/134-ranked scoring offense. The Irish offense will establish a strong ground game but will be eager to throw it around a bit as well, shaking off the rust from two weeks off and preparing for a playoff push.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 41, Florida State 6
Bold Prediction: The Notre Dame offense shows some new wrinkles as Mike Denbrock's trust in Riley Leonard and the offensive line has grown.
Notre Dame vs. Florida State Predictions: Nick Shepkowski
In talking to some of those that know much more of the details of the Florida State program than myself this week it somehow sounds worse than the 1-7 record would indicate in Tallahassee. This is as bad of offense as there is in college football coming to South Bend on Saturday. Expect Notre Dame to have to work get things going offensively but for Florida State to not be able to sustain a drive all night.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 52, Florida State 0
Bold Prediction: Florida State has never lost a regular season game by 50 or more points.
Until Saturday.