Notre Dame vs. Florida State: Bold Predictions as Irish Face Struggling ‘Noles

Saturday was supposed to be Notre Dame's biggest home game of 2024, but now we're wondering just how ugly it may get

Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) is tackled by a Notre Dame player. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeat the Florida State Seminoles 41-38 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Notre Dame looks to take another step towards the College Football Playoff on Saturday and welcomes a powerhouse program that has won three national championships since 1993 to town.

That team is Florida State and despite going 13-0 last regular season, this Florida State team isn't competing for anything.

The Seminoles come in just 1-7 and only scored more than 16 points in a game once all season - that coming in Week 0 in Ireland.

So does Notre Dame keep it rolling against Florida State?

Just how much will the Irish win by as they move to 8-1?

Here is what the Notre Dame on SI staff sees happening under the lights Saturday in South Bend.

Notre Dame vs. Florida State Predictions: Jeff Feyerer

Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (11) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (27) and defensive lineman Donovan Hinish (41) and linebacker Drayk Bowen (34) in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

31 years after the most important Notre Dame game of my lifetime when No. 2 Notre Dame defeated the top ranked Seminoles this game is decidedly not that. Mike Norvell’s team has gone from just missing out on the playoff last season to going 1-8 with seemingly no hope. They’re catching an Irish team a) coming off a bye b) playing their best football of the season and c) motivated by the latest playoff rankings and their clear path to a spot in the postseason.

Score prediction: Notre Dame 38, Florida State 10

Bold Prediction: I’m being conservative by my score estimate despite having the Irish covering.

Notre Dame vs. Florida State Predictions: Nathan Erbach

Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) intercepts a pass intended for Navy Midshipmen running back Eli Heidenreich (22) in front of linebacker Jack Kiser (24) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

I like Notre Dame to run up the score on Saturday night and win convincingly against a talented, yet bad Florida State football team. 20 points might be too much, but I think the Seminoles score a garbage touchdown once the Irish have the backups in. Overall, Florida State should have a difficult time scoring on Notre Dame’s defense and the Irish offense picks up where it has left off the last several weeks and the passing and running game continue to work well in unison. 

Game Prediction: Notre Dame 48, Florida State 20

Bold prediction: Leonard Moore picks off two passes Saturday night inside Notre Dame Stadium. 

Notre Dame vs. Florida State Predictions: Mason Plummer

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Antonio Stevens (11) defends the pass to Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Mitchell Evans (88) Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Notre Dame Fighting Irish won 66-7. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State has given up on the season and Notre Dame handles business, the way Freeman has in night games in Notre Dame Stadium.

Score Prediction: Notre Dame 45, Florida State 10

Bold Prediction: Mitchell Evans goes for 50+ and a touchdown and he continues to establish himself as one of the best TE in recent Notre Dame history.

Notre Dame vs. Florida State Predictions: John Kennedy

Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) passes against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

With Notre Dame firmly positioned in playoff position entering November, 1-8 Florida State heads to South Bend for a game that isn't going to look or feel anything like what most folks had figured it would prior to the season. Notre Dame's top-five defense will eat alive the Seminoles' 133/134-ranked scoring offense. The Irish offense will establish a strong ground game but will be eager to throw it around a bit as well, shaking off the rust from two weeks off and preparing for a playoff push. 

Game Prediction: Notre Dame 41, Florida State 6

Bold Prediction: The Notre Dame offense shows some new wrinkles as Mike Denbrock's trust in Riley Leonard and the offensive line has grown.

Notre Dame vs. Florida State Predictions: Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame running back Aneyas Williams (20) gets hoisted in the air after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In talking to some of those that know much more of the details of the Florida State program than myself this week it somehow sounds worse than the 1-7 record would indicate in Tallahassee. This is as bad of offense as there is in college football coming to South Bend on Saturday. Expect Notre Dame to have to work get things going offensively but for Florida State to not be able to sustain a drive all night.

Game Prediction: Notre Dame 52, Florida State 0

Bold Prediction: Florida State has never lost a regular season game by 50 or more points.

Until Saturday.

Nick Shepkowski
