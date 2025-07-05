Devin Fitzgerald Recruiting Prediction: Commitment Coming Saturday
Notre Dame football had fireworks Friday night as four-star wide receiver Jaydon Finley of Aledo, Texas, announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish. Finley is the son of former NFL standout Jermichael Finley and chose Notre Dame over Texas.
Fast forward a day, and Notre Dame again has the seat at the final recruiting table of the son of another former NFL star. Wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald, son of NFL great Larry Fitzgerald, is set to announce his college choice at 7:00 p.m. ET in an announcement that can be seen live on the 247Sports YouTube channel.
Where Will Devin Fitzgerald Choose?
Clemson, Stanford, and UCLA also join Notre Dame as finalists for Fitzgerald's commitment, but it's the one that didn't make the cut that tells the story. Fitzgerald was set to make an official visit to North Carolina to see Bill Belichick's program up close after visiting Notre Dame in June, but after the trip to South Bend, he canceled the Chapel Hill trip.
That leads me to think that Fitzgerald, like the majority of those who made official visits to Notre Dame in June, was mighty impressed by the Fighting Irish program. If I had to guess the second most likely winner for Fitzgerald's commitment, it would probably be Clemson, but all signs seem to point to more good news coming for Notre Dame on the recruiting front early Saturday evening.