Dillan Gibbons Transfers To Florida State

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons announced his decision to transfer to Florida State
Author:
Publish date:

The next time offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons suits up he'll be facing his former team, as the Notre Dame graduate announced today that he will be transferring to Florida State.

Gibbons came to Notre Dame as part of the 2016 class, and he was a career backup for the Irish. The Florida native got an opportunity to get action in three instances this past season, including filling in for Liam Eichenberg in Notre Dame's 42-26 win over Florida State. Gibbons performed well in the win, and he also played well in his only career start, a 45-21 win over Syracuse.

Technically Gibbons will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, and he goes to a program in desperate need of an upgrade along the offensive line. Florida State ranked 112th in the country in sacks allowed last season, 125th in 2019, 112th in 2018 and 95th in 2017. Florida State was a quality running team this past season, finishing 31st nationally in rushing offense.

