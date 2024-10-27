Notre Dame Post Game Show Callers Relish Relaxing Blowout Win Over Navy
Notre Dame jumped ahead early and never let up
If there was a roadmap to defeating Navy, Notre Dame followed it almost exactly en route to a dominating 51-14 win over the Midshipmen. The Irish got ahead of the Midshipmen early, wreaked havoc by forcing 6 turnovers, and never relinquished control of the game after the first 2 drives that resulted in a 14-0 early lead.
Notre Dame knocked Navy out of its comfort zone early and this set up what would become Notre Dame's 6 win in a row and Marcus Freeman's best record by this part of the season in any of his first 3 at Notre Dame with a 7-1 record heading into the last off- week of the year.
Irish callers enjoyed the relaxing afternoon
Notre Dame fans are used to stress. They are used to anxiety. They couldn't have been more pleased to be able to sit back, relax, and enjoy this one with low stress.
Irish fans really enjoyed how Notre Dame seized control of the game early, piled it on, and never looked back. What a great way to enter the final break of the year before the last month of the schedule.
Notre Dame can see the light at the end of the tunnel now. That light is 11-1 and a playoff bid. Notre Dame will be favored in each of its remaining games and is trending up despite suffering a ton of injuries this season. Notre Dame has done everything it needed to do after its week 2 loss. It hasn't been easy, but it has been impressive.
