Notre Dame's Huge SEC Win Over Texas A&M Gains More CFP Value
Just like Notre Dame, Texas A&M has turned up the heat since an early season loss
A common talking point in August heading into Notre Dame's huge season opener against Texas A&M was that if the Irish were going to play the Aggies, it'd be most beneficial to do it in Week 1 of the Elko era figuring his team would get better weekly from there. This has turned out to be incredibly accurate.
Since the Week 1 loss to Notre Dame, Texas A&M has run the table, won seven games in a row and no sits alone atop the SEC standings with no conference losses heading into November. What an incredible stretch of football for Elko and his squad.
The Aggie's ascension also makes Notre Dame's best win shine even brighter
Notre Dame's schedule and results are quite interesting so far this year. Notre Dame has the big win against the Aggies, the big loss against NIU, and then two other ranked wins over Louisville and Navy with Army being the only ranked opponent left due to down years from FSU and USC. Nobody could've predicted this.
Especially due to FSU and USC's struggles, the Texas A&M win is going to be Notre Dame's biggest feather in its cap. After defeating LSU and Brian Kelly on Saturday, Texas A&M sits atop the SEC standings with no conference losses and their only blemish being the Notre Dame game.
Irish fans are, and should undoubtedly be rooting for Elko and The Aggies to win the SEC or at a minimum be in the SEC title game. The better Texas A&M finishes, the better for Notre Dame. As it stands the Irish have one of the best wins in America. That carries weight.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.