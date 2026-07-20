2026 College Football Playoff Odds (Notre Dame Will Return to CFB Playoff)

The College Football season will be here before you know it, so it's time to take a look at some futures bets. Remember, not only do futures odds give us a chance to place a few bets that hold value in the market, but it also gives us fans an idea of how well our team is expected to perform this season.

Ohio State enters the season as the betting favorite to win the National Championship, but before any team even thinks about winning a national title, they have to make the 12-team College Football Playoff.

FanDuel Sportsbook has released odds to make the CFB Playoff, so let's take a look at who the betting market thinks will be competing in this year's postseason bracket.

Odds to Make the College Football Playoff

Notre Dame -750

Miami -320

Indiana -320

Oregon -310

Ohio State -260

Georgia -230

Texas Tech -185

Texas -185

Texas A&M +150

Alabama +150

LSU +155

Ole Miss +170

The above 12 teams lead the odds list to make the College Football Playoff, meaning this is what the bracket would look like as of today. These odds look fairly different compared to the National Championship odds due to the varying difficulty for each team to make the postseason.

Notre Dame has the best odds at -750, an implied probability of 88.24%, largely because they don't belong to a conference. Their toughest game this season is a November 7 showdown against Miami. Other than that game, the Fighting Irish will be significant favorites in every other game. If they go 12-0 or 11-1, a playoff spot will be virtually locked up.

Meanwhile, teams like Indiana, Oregon, and Ohio State, belonging to the Big Ten, and Alabama, Texas, and Texas A&M, belonging to the SEC, will have much tougher paths to a playoff berth.

Here are the next 20 teams on the odds list to make the College Football Playoff:

Oklahoma +200

USC +250

Michigan +310

BYU +340

Tennessee +350

Penn State +350

Florida +390

SMU +450

Louisville +460

Utah +500

Washington +500

Boise State +600

Missouri +700

Clemson +700

Auburn +700

Iowa +700

Kansas State +800

Houston +800

South Carolina +850

Pittsburgh +900

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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