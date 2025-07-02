EA Sports Ranks Notre Dame Standout Among Game’s Best
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is a stud.
Plain and simple. The dude can ball.
EA Sports further validated that after giving the Fighting Irish speedster the top ranking amongst running backs on Tuesday in the video game EA Sports College Football 26.
Love is tied with Alabama's Ryan Williams at third overall amongst all college football players with a 95 overall ranking, only scoring lower than Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith (98) and Caleb Downs (96). And Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore was ranked as the second-best cornerback with a 93 overall rating, only finishing behind Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, who has a 94 overall rating.
Let's first start with Love. Love is hands down the best running back in college football and a 95 overall rating is pretty accurate. You could make the argument for 96, but 95 will suffice. And don't be surprised if he's a Heisman Finalist and a first-round pick if he declares for the NFL Draft after the season.
And we don't have a problem with Moore's 93 overall rating or being ranked below McCoy. What I don't agree with is Notre Dame being ranked fifth as a team behind Alabama (No. 1), Texas (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 3), and Penn State (No. 4).
Crimson Tide Head Coach Kalen DeBoer hasn't adjusted well to the SEC, and until he does, Alabama shouldn't be ranked ahead of Notre Dame, let alone No. 1.
Considering the Fighting Irish beat the Nittany Lions last year in the CFP Semifinals, Penn State being ranked ahead of Notre Dame doesn't make much sense, especially considering Tyler Warren and Abdul Carter are off to the NFL. Yes, Penn State still has star quarterback Drew Allar and Notre Dame hasn't officially named theirs, but still, the Nittany Lions aren't a better overall football team than the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame shouldn't be ranked lower than No. 3 as a team. The good thing is it's only a video game and we'll see who should be ranked where come August when college football officially starts back up.