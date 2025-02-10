Irish Breakdown

Jalen Hurts Joins Joe Montana in Rare Super Bowl Victory Achievement

Hurts led Alabama to a national championship in 2017

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts on the field after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts on the field after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was fantastic on Sunday, leading the squad to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in blowout fashion.

Hurts threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 72 yards and an additional score in the 40-22 drubbing of the Chiefs.

With the win, Hurts joined a very rare group of quarterbacks.

Starting Quarterbacks to Win National Championship and Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts throws a pass against the Chiefs in Super Bowl 5
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Hurts played the majority of his college football at Alabama before transferring for a season to Oklahoma. At Alabama in 2017, Hurts started and led the Crimson Tide to a national championship. Hurts was benched during the championship game after starting slowly, as the Tide beat Georgia in overtime.

Hurts is one of just four quarterbacks to ever accomplish the feat. Here are the others.

Joe Namath: Alabama Crimson Tide and New York Jets

Joe Namath fires up the crowd at a New York Jets gam
Former New York Jets quarterback and Super Bowl III MVP Joe Namath yells the Jets chant during the halftime show honoring the 1968 team. The New York Jets host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in East Rutherford / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com

In perhaps the most important game in the history of the Super Bowl, Joe Namath led the New York Jets of the AFL to an upset victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. Namath took home Super Bowl MVP honors five years after leading Alabama to the 1964 national championship.

Ken Stabler: Alabama Crimson Tide and Oakland Raiders

Ken Stabler during Super Bowl 1
Jan 9, 1977; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders quarterback #12 Ken Stabler during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl. The Raiders defeated the Vikings 32-14 winning their first Super Bowl Championship. / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Ken Stabler helped the Alabama dynasty in the 1960's before leading the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl XI victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Stabler threw for 180 yards and a touchdown in the 32-14 Raiders victory.

Joe Montanta: Notre Dame and San Francisco 49ers

Joe Montana throws a pass in Super Bowl XXIV against the Denver Bronco
Jan 28, 1990; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana (16) looks to throw against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XXIV at the Superdome. The 49ers defeated the Broncos 55-10. / Imagn Images

When you tell the history of the Super Bowl, it doesn't take more than a couple of seconds to get to Joe Montana. Montana of course led the San Francisco 49ers to four Super Bowl titles, winning three game MVP awards along the way. Montana also used his heroics to help Notre Dame to the 1977 national championship.

