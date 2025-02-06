Notre Dame Football: All-Time Fighting Irish Super Bowl Quarterbacks
With it being Super Bowl week, why not take a look back at some of the best performances by former Notre Dame players in the big game?
Being a football junkie and historian I am, mixing Notre Dame and the Super Bowl is strong combination.
Today I'm taking a look back at Notre Dame quarterbacks to star in the Super Bowl. I'll be putting together and all-time all-Notre Dame Super Bowl team and we get started with a position that has an incredibly obvious choice for QB1, but perhaps a stronger depth chart than you'd think at first glance.
QB1: Joe Montana - San Francisco 49ers
Montana is the obvious choice to be the starting quarterback on this team considering his four Super Bowl titles as a starting quarterback have only been bested by Tom Brady all-time.
Montana took home Super Bowl MVP honors in three of those games, but it was the game he didn't that he delivered his most memorable performance. Montana guided the 49ers the length of the field late to beat the Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII, but it was what he said in the huddle before "The Drive" that speaks to "Joe Cool".
Montana's stat line in his four Super Bowls is absurd as well. He threw for 1,142 yards (285 per), 11 touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns, and never threw a Super Bowl interception.
QB2: Joe Theismann - Washington Redskins
Joe Theismann is the only other former Notre Dame quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl, leading the Washington Redskins to a 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins in the 17th big game. Theismann threw for 143 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the game. He led Washington back to the Super Bowl the following season but fell to the Raiders.
Reserve: Daryle Lamonica - Oakland Raiders
The first Notre Dame former quarterback to start a Super Bowl (at quarterback) was Daryle Lamonica in Super Bowl II for the Oakland Raiders. Lamonica threw for 208 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 33-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Reserve: Terry Hanratty - Pittsburgh Steelers
The recently elected College Football Hall of Famer Hanratty served as Terry Bradshaw's backup at the start of the Steelers dynasty as Pittsburgh beat the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys to win Super Bowls IX and X and is certainly worth a mention.