ESPN College GameDay Reveals Week 9 Location
Notre Dame sits at 6-1 and in the midst of a College Football Playoff chase while Navy is unbeaten and in the middle of its most impressive season in years. Despite that, ESPN College GameDay will not be in attendance when the Irish take on the Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey next week.
Instead, the show announced it will be heading to Bloomington, Indiana for the first time on a Saturday in the history of the show.
ESPN College GameDay's First Saturday Trip to Indiana
ESPN College GameDay has been to Indiana before, but not for a Saturday game. When the Hoosiers opened the season on a Thursday night against Ohio State in 2017, GameDay was on site, but it never has been to Bloomington for the full Saturday feel.
Indiana is 7-0 on the season and coming off its most impressive victory, a 56-7 domination of Nebraska on Saturday. The Hoosiers welcome reigning national runner-up Washington, who sits 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Big Ten play. The Huskies are yet to win away from their home field this season.
Notre Dame's Chance at Being Featured on GameDay in 2024
Notre Dame and Navy is one of the most unique rivalries in college football but at this point, how can you not be thrilled for Indiana to get to host this week? Lee Corso gets to return to Bloomington as the unbeaten Hoosiers host the reigning national runner-up. Reality really is better than a Hollywood script.
As for Notre Dame being featured on the show again this year, it very well could still happen.
Army remained undefeated Saturday by waxing East Carolina, 45-28. The Black Knights are 7-0 and have their hopes on shaking up the College Football Playoff party.
If Army and Notre Dame can both continue to win, one would figure that matchup would be in the running to host College GameDay when the two meet at Yankee Stadium the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Army has an off week before hosting Air Force and traveling to North Texas before taking on Notre Dame off another bye week on November 23.