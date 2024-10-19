Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: Instant Takeaways from Blowout Win
Notre Dame started the second half of the season with a 31-13 victory over Georgia Tech that didn't feel as close as the final score.
The Irish fell behind early in the contest and didn't look great coming out of the gate but over the course of the afternoon, imposed its will on Georgia Tech.
Notre Dame sits at 6-1 with College Football Playoff hopes still fully alive following the victory. Here are the instant takeaways from the victory.
Another Slow Start
For the fourth game in a row, Notre Dame fell behind to start the game. Georgia Tech scored on its second possession after Notre Dame stumbled out of the gates offensively as one drive went three-and-out and the other ended because of a Riley Leonard interception. As frustrating as that is, credit is due to Notre Dame four bouncing back and taking a 14-7 over the next two possessions.
Notre Dame Beats Georgia Tech by Decision, Not Knockout
Outside of the noted slow start, Notre Dame was in control for almost the entire rest of the game. However, despite having chance after chance to do so, Notre Dame couldn't deliver the knockout blow. The lead was two-three possessions for the final 26 minutes Saturday, but despite having chance after chance, Notre Dame kept Georgia Tech at least within shouting distance without delivering the final blow.
Riley Leonard's Improved Accuracy in Middle Portion
After starting the game just 2 for 4 for eight yards and throwing an interception, Riley Leonard found himself in the middle portion of the afternoon. Leonard completed 12-straight passes from the start of the second quarter and into the second half. Overall, the offensive showing as a team isn't going to win any awards, nor is the majority of Leonard's second half, but his improvement after a slow start was a huge factor in creating separation on the scoreboard.
Special Teams Trickerations Cover Up Dreadful Second Half of Offense
Notre Dame's offense in the second half was a sad situation, scoring early but falling short for almost the duration. Perhaps it was planned to put something on film and have future opponents think about, but Notre Dame used a fake punt and fake field goal to convert fourth downs and try and extend the lead on Saturday.
As exciting as the fakes were and as creative as it was to have Tyler Buchner in to run as the holder, it's frustrating that the offense disappeared in the way it did Saturday. It felt like the second half of the Navy game from 2022, just that the Georgia Tech offense didn't produce like Navy's did two years ago.
Rising Defensive Super Stars for Notre Dame
Notre Dame's defense again did what it has done throughout the year, dominating Georgia Tech after allowing a relatively early score. As dominating as the performance was overall, two players on the unit are especially turning into stars in front of our eyes.
Linebacker Drayk Bowen gets better each week and was massive in slowing down Georgia Tech's rushing hopes Saturday. Bryce Young continues to improve each week as well as the future mega-star's pressure was key in the Adon Shuler pick-six in the fourth quarter.
All Remains Ahead for Notre Dame
Despite all the injuries, frustrations and shortcomings of the offense in the second half, Notre Dame still essentially cruised to victory Saturday. That's more important than anything else Saturday as Notre Dame controlled the contest despite not always looking great in it.
With that, Notre Dame moves to 6-1 with everything, including a potential home College Football Playoff game, remaining ahead of it.
There is plenty to clean up offensively this week and the defense has a tough task dealing with Navy's unique offense next week, but as the season passes the midway point, Notre Dame remains having everything on the table.